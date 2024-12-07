Sip coffee and sing away to glory at this cafe

KOCHI: Oru Pushpam Mathramen...

Recently, I got to sing this beautiful, timeless melody of M S Baburaj to my heart’s content — and without fear of judgement — at the soundproof recording studio of what has quickly become a haven for music lovers in the city — the Rainbow Music Cafe.

With walls adorned with Bob Dylan posters, Pink Floyd memorabilia and vintage audio equipment, the retro-style establishment in Kadavanthra blends nostalgia, melodies and, of course, mouth-watering delicacies to create a one-of-a-kind musical retreat.

Opened on July 3, 2019, the cafe was a passion project of P M Mathew. An electronic technician by profession, he worked in Singapore.

“My then office was just behind the Changi Airport and rainbows were a frequent sight due to the Mediterranean-like weather. Their connection to the saptaswarangal (the seven notes of music) inspired me. I decided then, if I ever started something, it would carry the name ‘Rainbow’,” he recalls.

However, life in Singapore, with its long working hours, was not easy. But Mathew refused to abandon music.

He envisioned setting up a project where music would take centre stage. He saved every penny to buy musical and audio equipment and fulfil his dream. “Music was my best friend then. Still is,” he says.

Growing up, Mathew loved listening to music but lacked avenues. This unfilled longing saw him set up Rainbow Music Cafe in 2019. From the get-go, it was a place where the focus wasn’t profit but purpose. “What I do is unique. That keeps me going,” he shares.

Indeed, what sets apart Mathew’s venture from other retro-style establishments in the city is the fact that the cafe features a professional soundproof recording studio, allowing visitors to sing and record their voices with exceptional quality. It’s also from where I sang Oru Pushpam Mathramen.