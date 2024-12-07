Sip coffee and sing away to glory at this cafe

KOCHI: Oru Pushpam Mathramen...
Recently, I got to sing this beautiful, timeless melody of M S Baburaj to my heart’s content — and without fear of judgement — at the soundproof recording studio of what has quickly become a haven for music lovers in the city — the Rainbow Music Cafe.
With walls adorned with Bob Dylan posters, Pink Floyd memorabilia and vintage audio equipment, the retro-style establishment in Kadavanthra blends nostalgia, melodies and, of course, mouth-watering delicacies to create a one-of-a-kind musical retreat.
Opened on July 3, 2019, the cafe was a passion project of P M Mathew. An electronic technician by profession, he worked in Singapore.
“My then office was just behind the Changi Airport and rainbows were a frequent sight due to the Mediterranean-like weather. Their connection to the saptaswarangal (the seven notes of music) inspired me. I decided then, if I ever started something, it would carry the name ‘Rainbow’,” he recalls.
However, life in Singapore, with its long working hours, was not easy. But Mathew refused to abandon music.
He envisioned setting up a project where music would take centre stage. He saved every penny to buy musical and audio equipment and fulfil his dream. “Music was my best friend then. Still is,” he says.
Growing up, Mathew loved listening to music but lacked avenues. This unfilled longing saw him set up Rainbow Music Cafe in 2019. From the get-go, it was a place where the focus wasn’t profit but purpose. “What I do is unique. That keeps me going,” he shares.
Indeed, what sets apart Mathew’s venture from other retro-style establishments in the city is the fact that the cafe features a professional soundproof recording studio, allowing visitors to sing and record their voices with exceptional quality. It’s also from where I sang Oru Pushpam Mathramen.
“Fine-tuning is everything,” says Mathew, who takes pride in enhancing the texture of every voice.
Mohan Kumar, a visitor, shared his surprise at the quality. “I’ve done recordings in many other studios but this experience was indeed special. The sound texture is amazing,” he says. Recording sessions are priced at Rs 100.
The cafe welcomes people of all ages to share their love for music. While it’s older patrons who frequent the cafe, younger visitors also appreciate its charm. Mathew notes that his first customers were foreigners. Several had called the cafe a hidden gem in the city, he adds.
Why music? Mathew believes it is therapeutic. “Music has a healing effect,” he says. This belief kept him going even during the pandemic when he opened the café for just one or two visitors daily. “People called me mad for taking such risks, but music is my life,” he reflects.
Today, many visitors have shared with him how singing or simply being in the cafe’s warm atmosphere helped them relieve stress.
The cafe’s notable guests include Anna Ben, singer K G Markose, and Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo. Looking ahead, Mathew dreams of collaborating with artists and creating a musical based on his lyrics.
Though modest, Rainbow Music Cafe is very likely Kerala’s first musical cafe. What it almost certainly is is a unique space fostering a community of music lovers where talent is celebrated without judgement.
The cafe operates from 10am to 1pm and from 3pm to 7pm. Saturdays are Karaoke nights (5pm to 8pm). The cafe menu includes an assortment of delicacies. The popular picks are homemade cheese toast and organic tulsi-ginger tea.