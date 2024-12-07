Three Kochi corporation staffers arrested for accepting bribe

KOCHI: Three officials of Kochi corporation were arrested for accepting a bribe from an Aluva native. Health inspector Madhu, junior health inspector Shanu and temporary employee John were apprehended by the Ernakulam wing of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in Palluruthy on Friday.

According to Ernakulam vigilance SP S Sasidharan, the complainant was an entrepreneur who wanted to set up a warehouse of mobile-phone accessories in Thoppumpady. As part of the procedure, the complainant filed documents with the corporation at its Palluruthy sub-division office.

“Later, the accused, working with the corporation’s health department at the Palluruthy office visited the location. They demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuing NOC for the warehouse,” Sasidharan said.The complainant approached VACB. In follow-up conversations, the accused demanded Rs 10,000 as advance.

“As directed, the complainant reached the office of Madhu with chemically coated currency handed over by VACB officials. Soon after he accepted the bribe, VACB officials entered the office and caught him red-handed. Our investigation revealed that the other two accused were to receive a share of the bribe money. We also arrested Shanu and John,” Sasidharan said.

A health department no-objection certificate is mandatory for setting up any establishment.

VACB launched an investigation into the assets of the accused. The team received information that the three have a history of taking bribes. VACB will conduct a search at the residences of the arrested persons. Their bank accounts will be verified as part of the investigation. The trio will be produced before the vigilance court as part of the remand procedure.