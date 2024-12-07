Yuletide, yoo-hoo!

KOCHI: Oh! Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way…

Oh, yes! The jingle has begun. The cheerful sound of Christmas carols echoes from the shops along Broadway. It’s that magical time of year when this traditional market stretch transforms into a seasonal wonderland.

The bustling narrow streets are now adorned with twinkling lights. Step into Mather Bazar here, and it’s nearly impossible to focus on just one stall with each vying for attention. First, there’s Santa, grinning joyfully, followed by a dazzling array of tree ornaments, gingerbread men, reindeers, snowflakes, and gifting pieces, crafted from materials such as glass, wood and ceramic.

One street stands out, illuminated by a canopy of multi-coloured stars — a perennial photo corner for visitors. This year, apparently, neon-lit Christmas figurines are trending.

“Neon-lit figurines and floral light hangings have a lot of takers. However, the demand for multi-coloured light strings remains constant,” says a staffer at Broadway Classics.

At C K Mathew & Sons, a shop known for premium products, handcrafted wooden items, paper hangings, crochet decorations, and ceramics take centre stage. Many of these creations are sourced from budding women entrepreneurs across Kerala. “These women begin their work in the summer. Each piece is one of a kind. We also ensure that most of our products are plastic-free, including dry flower and pressed-leaf door wreaths, as well as handmade wooden items. Celebrate responsibly – that’s our motto,” says shop owner Rohit Nigam.

Kochi also has some ventures offering niche, curated products at reasonable prices.