Yuletide, yoo-hoo!

KOCHI: Oh! Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way…
Oh, yes! The jingle has begun. The cheerful sound of Christmas carols echoes from the shops along Broadway. It’s that magical time of year when this traditional market stretch transforms into a seasonal wonderland.
The bustling narrow streets are now adorned with twinkling lights. Step into Mather Bazar here, and it’s nearly impossible to focus on just one stall with each vying for attention. First, there’s Santa, grinning joyfully, followed by a dazzling array of tree ornaments, gingerbread men, reindeers, snowflakes, and gifting pieces, crafted from materials such as glass, wood and ceramic.
One street stands out, illuminated by a canopy of multi-coloured stars — a perennial photo corner for visitors. This year, apparently, neon-lit Christmas figurines are trending.
“Neon-lit figurines and floral light hangings have a lot of takers. However, the demand for multi-coloured light strings remains constant,” says a staffer at Broadway Classics.
At C K Mathew & Sons, a shop known for premium products, handcrafted wooden items, paper hangings, crochet decorations, and ceramics take centre stage. Many of these creations are sourced from budding women entrepreneurs across Kerala. “These women begin their work in the summer. Each piece is one of a kind. We also ensure that most of our products are plastic-free, including dry flower and pressed-leaf door wreaths, as well as handmade wooden items. Celebrate responsibly – that’s our motto,” says shop owner Rohit Nigam.
Kochi also has some ventures offering niche, curated products at reasonable prices.
For 72-year-old Leena George, celebrating the season of joy comes with a purpose. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018, Leena has not let her condition stop her from creating beautiful Christmas decorations. This year alone, she has crafted around 200 unique pieces.
“I began crafting for a reason. After I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, the doctor advised me to find something that would keep me happy and engaged. It all started after a severe attack left me bedridden for six months,” she says.
Despite shivering hands, Leena creates decor items that are truly one of a kind. “I never repeat any designs, so whoever takes one home will have a unique piece, unlike anything else,” she adds.
Leena sells her crafts directly from her home in Elamkulam, offering items such as tabletop Christmas trees, centrepieces, upcycled wooden bark decor, coffee filter paper crafts, and nativity sets. Profit from sales, she adds, goes to charity.
At Terra Ceramics near Convent Junction, items start at `40, enough to fill an entire 4ft Christmas tree. “Ceramic products move quickly. This year, there’s a rise in demand for black decor pieces,” says shop owner Hummy Chackochan.
At Art of Bloom on MG Road, Sajina Beevi has curated a delightful collection of imported Christmas trees and Santas. The store also showcases a range of Italian and Norwegian porcelain and ceramic items, including cookie jars and gift boxes. “We also offer personalised decoration services to create Christmas wonderlands at homes,” says Sajina.