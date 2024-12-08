Sharada reflects on her life with comrade Nayanar as she turns 90

KANNUR: Sharada Teacher, wife of former chief minister E K Nayanar, celebrated her 90th birthday with heartfelt recollections of her life alongside her late husband.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, she described her journey to the milestone as her greatest fortune, cherishing the years spent with her “Comrade Nayanar.”

The Navati celebration organised by her children took place at a private convention centre in Dharmasala.

It was attended by prominent figures, including Union Minister Suresh Gopi, CPM leaders E P Jayarajan and P K Sreemathy, and Speaker A N Shamseer. The event was filled with nostalgia as Sharada Teacher shared anecdotes and reflections about her life with Nayanar, who passed away in 2004.

Sharada Teacher also recalled the intertwined significance of their birthdays-hers on November 7 and Nayanar’s on November 9.

Despite Nayanar’s aversion to birthday celebrations, she fondly remembered marking his 80th birthday at the insistence of their children. “Even then, he would say, ‘What birthday?’ But that year was an exception,” she reminisced.