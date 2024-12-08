Southern Naval Command wins Inter-Command Ocean Sailing Race

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command (SNC) has clinched its maiden victory in the 2024 Inter-Command Ocean Sailing Race, held in Goa. The SNC team, aboard the sailing vessel INSV Bulbul, was skippered by Commander Vikas Sheoran.
Talking to TNIE, Cdr Vikas said, “We had the winds in our favour and our team took full advantage of it. It’s indeed an honour to win the trophy for SNC. I’m certain it will inspire more people at the Command to take up sailing.”
The third edition of the prestigious race, organised by the Ocean Sailing Node under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Institute (INSA), was flagged off from INS Mandovi in Goa on December 2. It featured three 40-foot sailing vessels - Bulbul, Kadalpura and Hariyal.
Each sailboat was crewed by eight personnel representing each of the Commands - Western, Southern and Eastern (which also included the Andaman and Nicobar Command).
“It was a mixed team comprising men and women officers and sailors, and some of them were Agniveers. We wanted to give equal opportunity to all,” said a Navy official.
The SNC team comprised two women sailors, both of them Agniveers. Commenting on the role they played, Cdr Vikas said, “Though they were very new to sailing, both of them demonstrated remarkable skills and determination, which is not only heartening but also promising for the Navy’s future plans for Agniveers.”
The race saw the three sailing vessels skillfully navigate through dynamic currents and varying winds of the Arabian Sea from Goa to the heart-shaped Netrani Island and back, covering 200 nautical miles. What sets this voyage apart is that none of the sailboats are permitted to use the engine. Instead, they must rely on wind power alone.
The inaugural edition of the race, held in 2022, was won by the Western Naval Command, and the second position by the Eastern Naval Command (with Andaman and Nicobar).
For the past three years, the Inter Command Sailing Race has been the much sought-after proving ground for sailing aspirants within the Navy folds. Candidates for the Navy’s recent sailing expeditions were handpicked from this race.
Notable among them are lieutenant commanders Dilna K and Roopa Alagirisamy, who sailed for the Western Naval Command in 2022. Currently, they are onboard INSV Tarini on an ambitious mission of circumnavigating the globe.
“With more races like this, I am confident we will see many more Dilnas, Roopas, and even Abhilash Tomys in the future,” Cdr Vikas added.