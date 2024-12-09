Can CSML’s silt pusher help SWTD resume services to Mattancherry?

KOCHI: The Cochin Carnival, the biggest gala of West Kochi, is off to a lively start as tourist arrivals to the historical spots of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry have started witnessing a rise. And the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is desperate to resume its boat services to Mattancherry to cater to the tourist demand. But the failure of the irrigation department to remove the silt accumulated in the channel has hit its plans big time.

Now, as a last-ditch effort, the department has sought the help of the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) to clear the channel of the silt deposits using the new silt pusher machine that the latter is acquiring for the Kochi corporation.

“Our plan was to resume the services ahead of the Cochin Carnival. Despite continually pursuing with the irrigation department to clear the silt deposits and make the channel navigable, nothing has happened for nearly six years. Now, we’re hopeful that the silt pusher can help resume the boat services to Mattancherry in two weeks, in time for the New Year festivities that culminate with the burning of pappanji on the night of December 31,” a senior SWTD official told TNIE.

Recently, the CSML bought a number of modern machines, like 15 refuse compactors, mobile cold emulsion spray injection pothole patching machine, weed harvester, silt pusher, and jetting machine as part of a joint initiative with the Kochi corporation to transform the city. Minister for Local Self Government M B Rajesh inaugurated the `130-crore project last month.“We’re even acquiring a new boat FC-6, which will be delivered by December 14, taking the fleet strength in the Ernakulam region alone to nine. Now, we’ve sufficient boats and even spare ones to operate on the Mattancherry route. The current situation is that we cannot operate even the emergency rescue boat through the backwater channel because of a lack of depth following the formation of large silt deposits post the 2018 flood,” the official said.