Changampuzha fest: Odissi dancer Madhulita mesmerises audience

KOCHI: Dancer Madhulita Mohapatra and her team Nirtyantar from Bengaluru regaled the audience with an Odissi performance at Changampuzha Park on Sunday.

The dance, Colours of Krishna, was choreographed by Madhulita. She, along with Sahana Raghavendra Maiyya, Reshmi Divakaran, Nandana Sasikumar, Angeleena Avni, and Shubhangi Gosh performed on stage.

The event was organised by Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram as part of the month-long Changampuzha fest to celebrate the life and contributions of the poet.

The fest, in which several dancers, kathakali and theatre artists, and musicians are performing, will conclude on December 31. On Monday, Thrissur-based dancer Sandra Pisharody will perform mohiniyattam at the park.