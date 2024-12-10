A concrete idea

KOCHI: Imagine owning a home that’s ready in just days. You visit a factory, select a freshly crafted house, and all that’s left is to move in. This is the future of construction that Ferrocon Concrete Factory envisions and is actively planning to help set up.
As one of the leading concrete-focused factories in Kochi, the company taps into the strength, durability, and aesthetic appeal offered by glass-fibre-reinforced concrete (GFRC) to create a diverse range of products — including tables, basins, bathtubs, natural-textured tiles, and vases. Now, they want to make the big leap forward: to create ready-to-live-in houses.
“Innovate as much as possible - that’s our philosophy,” says Mohammed Sufyan, managing partner of Ferrocon.
The idea for the company took root nearly two decades ago when his father Mohammed Sunil, a contractor passionate about innovation, tinkered with various designs and mixes. As a young architect, Sufyan joined forces with him to develop the idea further, and in 2021, the company began operations.
As their product line expanded, the team grew significantly and now includes artists, designers, engineers and skilled workers. Sufyan handles Ferrocon’s marketing and design, while his father Sunil oversees production and development.
The legacy of innovation continues. “Since GFRC complements virtually any design, we’ve conducted endless experiments. Our latest involves mixing it with polystyrene (thermocol), and we are experimenting with precast toilets and apartment blocks that can be fully cast in the factory and assembled on-site,” Sufyan says.
The product
Ferrocon’s products showcase the versatility of GFRC. Their jali screens make buildings stand out by allowing wind and light to enter while maintaining privacy. Wall cladding panels are flexible and mimic natural stone, acting as replacements for traditional tiles. Some are translucent, allowing natural colours to pop when light passes through.
“After the final coat, it looks exactly like stone, and aside from the fibre, no harmful substances are used,” says Sufyan.
Roshan Chandy, who works with Ferrocon, chips in, “We have pots and planters with finishes ranging from stone and clay to cosmic patterns, sinks made from carbon fibre, and 3D wall panels - we are exploring every possible idea using GFRC as a base material.”
For customers seeking wall art, custom pieces can be crafted in-house. Their products range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000, with the giant single planter priced at Rs 39,000. They are now developing fibre-based stone veneers and flexible flutes.
The average lifespan of GFRC is said to be 50 years, but even older structures exist. An annual coating can extend its longevity. Being water-resistant, it can withstand changing weather conditions.
The process
At Ferrocon, the manufacturing process is meticulously structured. First, they create a mould in the desired shape. Then, GFRC is cast into it. “The entire process is done manually and takes seven days to complete and prepare the product for shipping,” says Sufyan. “After the GFRC sets, sanding and painting follow. Everything, including the final artwork, is handcrafted, giving each product a unique aura.”
Finding a market was challenging, so they promoted products through friends and fellow architects. Though difficult at first, as established architects began incorporating their furniture into designs, they gradually acquired more clients.
Today, Ferrocon serves customers across India. Their team customises and exports an array of GFRC products. Now, the company is setting its sights on international markets as well.
OldWall charm
Shortly into Ferrocon’s journey, Sufyan’s wife Jihan Ashraf discovered art within these concrete mixes. She used the raw textures produced in their concrete factory to make mesmerising wall pieces, thus giving birth to OldWall Factory.
Operating alongside Ferrcon, OldWall focuses on unique, concept-based and space-embellishing art. Jihan - an artist skilled in realistic portraits, mehendi, and calligraphy - channels her talents into this venture.
Instead of showcasing art in a conventional space, it delivers personalised masterpieces directly into homes. Jihan plays with tactile textures, vibrant colours, and organic shapes to craft pieces that interact beautifully with both natural and artificial light.
For a client in Mumbai, she created an abstract piece inspired by their journey, harmoniously blending with the room’s colour theme. In another project, she designed art that mirrors the natural contours of a building’s site.
Jihan also incorporates recycled fabrics and materials like high-grade plywood, polystyrene foam, mud plaster, and stone plaster into her art. Even worn-out garments such as mundu (dhoti) or sari can make their way into the artworks.
OldWall also takes on grand installations, offering single-piece artworks up to 8x4 feet or segmented designs for even larger projects.
Clearing the FRP mess
Recently, Ferrocon has linked up with ICAR - Central Institute of Fisheries Technology to help recycle FRP (fibreglass reinforced plastic) debris in coastal environments. One type of debris identified is fishing boats made of FRP. These boats have a lifespan of 10 years and are not recycled, leading to environmental waste. Ferrocon proposes to mix this FRP waste with GFRC to create useful structures, effectively turning waste into valuable products. This is in alignment with the Swachhta Action Plan 2024