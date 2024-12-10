Diarrhoea outbreak in Kochi's Thrikkakara; 72 ill, 20 seek treatment

KOCHI: Within one month, the Thrikkakara Municipality has witnessed another diarrhoea outbreak. As many as 72 residents of Olive Courtyard, a flat complex in Edachira, have been reported with symptoms of diarrhoea, fever and vomiting, and 20 people sought treatment at various hospitals.

“Following the incident of diarrhoea outbreak, we carried out preventive measures on Sunday and Monday. A survey was also conducted in the flat, and information was collected from those with symptoms. We have distributed zinc tablets and ORS for the residents,” said Unni Kakkanad, the health standing committee chairman of Thrikkakara municipality.

The health officials with the municipality have collected nine samples of drinking water from wells and the water supplied by the Kerala Water Authority and sent them for testing.

Earlier in November, more than 20 people fell ill, presenting with symptoms of diarrhoea and fever at the DLF flat complex in Kakkanad following the poor quality of water. In the water quality test, E.coli was detected in the samples collected from the borewell.