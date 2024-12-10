GCDA to execute ‘Mini Sports City’ project in two phases; fixes design

KOCHI: Short of funds, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) would implement the ambitious Rs 96 crore project to set up a ‘Mini Sports City’ by renovating the famous Ambedkar Stadium in two phases. The design of the same has been finalised.

The demolition of the gallery of the old Ambedkar stadium, the venue of several football tournaments including the Santosh Trophy in its glorious past, near the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station, will be completed in another 15 days.

The Rs 25-crore first phase involves the construction of a football turf and a drainage system.

“Under the first phase, we’ll construct a natural football turf of international standard and gallery with 10,000 seating capacity by replacing the existing synthetic one. Besides, a proper drainage system will also be set up to prevent the stadium area from getting flooded during monsoon. These works will be completed in an year. The remaining work will be completed as and when we receive sufficient funds,” said a senior GCDA official.

According to him, the football court with a capacity of 10,000 people could host small tournaments and even the Super League Kerala.

“The football court will come at the railway line side. A huge partially enclosed facility will be constructed next to the football court, which will have sports coaching facilities.