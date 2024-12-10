The plant every Indian loves to grow

KOCHI: The Curry Leaf plant (Murraya koenigii), also known as curry patta, is a staple in many kitchens for its distinctive aroma and taste. Beyond its culinary uses, this plant boasts a variety of medicinal properties, making it a valuable addition to your garden.

Light and watering needs

Curry leaf plants thrive in bright to partial sunlight. It enjoys good bright sunlight (3-4 hours of it), but during the dry season, it starts to also dry. Remember, the plants respond to weather changes, in December the plant may not look its best. But in the days to follow in spring, curry leaves will become glossy, green, and happy.

Water moderately, ensuring the soil remains moist but not waterlogged. Always water directly at the base of the plant to prevent fungal issues. When you water your plant, the excess water should drain out from the base within a few seconds. If it doesn’t, your plant is likely potted in unsuitable soil. In such cases, repot it using well-draining soil.

Harvesting curry leaves

Please, please always use a knife or scissors to cut the stem — never ever pull off the leaves with your hands. Pulling can shock the plant, a common mistake many of us make.

Soil and fertiliser

A regular potting mix works well for curry leaf plants, offering the nutrients they need for healthy growth. Fertilise the plant every 2-3 months with a balanced fertiliser to keep it thriving and productive.