When the green gold bloomed in Kochi

KOCHI: Marine Drive ground is abuzz with the rhythmic music of the bansuri (bamboo flute), beckoning visitors to take a look at the wide variety of bamboo products from Bhutan and 10 Indian states, including Odisha, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh.
Featuring vibrant stalls, the 21st edition of the Kerala Bamboo Festival celebrates artisans and promotes a sustainable lifestyle.
At the entrance, a bamboo gallery displays products developed by the Kerala State Bamboo Mission and the exclusive kannadipaya (mirror mat) designed by the Kerala Forest Research Institute. The kannadipaya - a traditional tribal craft - requires exceptional skill, and it is heartening to see the younger generation embracing this dying art form and introducing it to a wider audience.
Stalls brimming with colourful bamboo creations captivate visitors, sparking awe at the versatility of bamboo and the artisans’ ability to transform these humble green cylindrical pieces of wood into intricate masterpieces through patience and dedication.
“There are more than 500 species of bamboo, ranging from climbers to towering varieties that grow up to 98 feet - not just the wild bamboo that people commonly imagine. We cultivate specific bamboo saplings that eventually become these everyday products,” explains a stall owner.
A standout exhibit is Samsara - Bamboo Rhizome Art by Uravu. This 30-year-old rhizome, unearthed and preserved over 45 days, symbolises the interconnectedness of life, art, and sustainability. The dense network of rhizomes and bamboo root fibres helps bind topsoil, prevent erosion and regenerate after environmental disturbances like storms and fires.
It serves as a powerful metaphor for resilience and hope, especially in light of the challenges faced by Wayanad.
“With bamboo, we’re showcasing Wayanad’s desire and capacity to grow back stronger,” says Tony Paul, CEO of Uravu. Spanning eight stalls, Uravu’s products - crafted by women and self-help groups - include highlights such as natural amplifiers, the Book of Spices, and rainmakers.
Stalls featuring mural art, Western-inspired designs, and bamboo split canvases, as well as jewellery like pendants and rings, offer a mesmerising visual treat.
Practical items like curtains, table mats, puttu kutti (steaming vessels) and baskets are displayed in various styles. Unique lampshades, crafted from layers of sleek bamboo, add a touch of sophistication.
The festival also embraces Christmas festivities, with bamboo stars and decorations showcasing creative craftsmanship. Long-lasting furniture, trays, and mats designed to last over 20 years - round out the extensive offerings.
Bamboo’s utility extends beyond daily life. Bamboo shoots preserved in tins, powdered bamboo for teas, bamboo rice, and cookies have drawn significant attention. These edible products, rich in minerals and fibre, highlight bamboo’s nutritional benefits.
The festival isn’t just about shopping; it also features cultural events every evening, with live performances using bamboo instruments that create an immersive and enriching atmosphere. Bamboo nurseries and food stalls further enhance the experience.
“This edition offers a wider variety of products, and sales have been excellent compared to previous years. The people of Kochi are incredibly supportive, and it’s wonderful to see so many young people engaging with the festival,” says Van Roy S, general manager of the Kerala Bamboo Mission.