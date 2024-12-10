When the green gold bloomed in Kochi

KOCHI: Marine Drive ground is abuzz with the rhythmic music of the bansuri (bamboo flute), beckoning visitors to take a look at the wide variety of bamboo products from Bhutan and 10 Indian states, including Odisha, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh.

Featuring vibrant stalls, the 21st edition of the Kerala Bamboo Festival celebrates artisans and promotes a sustainable lifestyle.

At the entrance, a bamboo gallery displays products developed by the Kerala State Bamboo Mission and the exclusive kannadipaya (mirror mat) designed by the Kerala Forest Research Institute. The kannadipaya - a traditional tribal craft - requires exceptional skill, and it is heartening to see the younger generation embracing this dying art form and introducing it to a wider audience.

Stalls brimming with colourful bamboo creations captivate visitors, sparking awe at the versatility of bamboo and the artisans’ ability to transform these humble green cylindrical pieces of wood into intricate masterpieces through patience and dedication.

“There are more than 500 species of bamboo, ranging from climbers to towering varieties that grow up to 98 feet - not just the wild bamboo that people commonly imagine. We cultivate specific bamboo saplings that eventually become these everyday products,” explains a stall owner.

A standout exhibit is Samsara - Bamboo Rhizome Art by Uravu. This 30-year-old rhizome, unearthed and preserved over 45 days, symbolises the interconnectedness of life, art, and sustainability. The dense network of rhizomes and bamboo root fibres helps bind topsoil, prevent erosion and regenerate after environmental disturbances like storms and fires.

It serves as a powerful metaphor for resilience and hope, especially in light of the challenges faced by Wayanad.