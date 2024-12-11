IFFK 2024: Celebrating the works of women in cinema

KOCHI: The early weeks of December have set the capital in a unique aura, with a mild chill easing spirits as rain plays hide-and-seek with a blazing sun. The air takes on a subtly laid-back vibe as routine activities slow down, though the thrum of traffic during peak hours reminds everyone that the annual break is still weeks away.
This is the time when cinephiles gather here for what is regarded as one of the biggest film galas in the country — the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Stepping into its 30th year, the festival is marking a milestone by focusing on the works of women.
The array of experts, films, yesteryear artistes, and more speaks to its commitment to showcasing the feminine spirit, which is making bold and exemplary forays into cinema. This comes at a time when the Malayalam film industry is still emerging from the discussions surrounding the Hema Committee report.
The female gaze
The female presence is strong, beginning with French film producer Golda Sellam, who continues her role as curator this year. Of the 177 films spread across various sections, 52 are directed by women. French cinematographer Agnes Godard heads the international jury, which also has a formidable female presence.
The Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Hong Kong-based filmmaker Ann Hui, and Shabana Azmi will be felicitated at the opening ceremony for her contributions to cinema. Additionally, women artistes who have made a mark in the industry will be honoured during the festival.
The Spirit of Cinema Award (meant for filmmakers who use cinema as tool for social resistance) will be presented to Payal Kapadia, director of ‘All We Imagine As Light’.
IFFK’s special package ‘The Female Gaze’ includes seven works by women filmmakers, such as Desert of Namibia by Japanese filmmaker Yoko Yamanaka, Sima’s Song by Afghan filmmaker Roya Sadat, and Moon by Iraqi-Austrian filmmaker Kurdwin Ayub.
There are plans for women technicians as well, says Ajoy C, secretary of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and executive director of the festival. “We plan to organise a special training module for women technicians, who will be trained over a period of at least three months, with their projects handheld,” he explains.
Packages
The regular packages remain an enticing mix this year. One highlight is the Festival Favourites package, a cluster of eight films that have gained recognition at other global festivals.
“The movies selected are those that have made a mark at festivals, not just participated. The films we’ve included have been to world festivals such as TIFF, Venice, Berlin, Cannes, Busan, etc.,” says Bharat Jayakumar, programme assistant at IFFK.
Another section to look out for is ‘Kaleidoscope’, which features acclaimed Indian films. Malayalam film Saudi Vellakka, this year’s National Award winner, and Village Rockstars 2, a sequel to the 2017 Assamese head-turner by Rima Das, which won accolades at the Busan Film Festival, hold places of pride in this section.
Film Bazaar
Beyond its screenings, the IFFK is expanding another facet: ‘Film Market’, modelled after the Film Bazaar that runs alongside the International Film Festival of India each year. Launched last year, it initially offered knowledge-based masterclasses and in-conversation sessions with experts.
This year, the Film Market, a joint venture between KSFDC and the Chalachitra Academy, includes specialised workshops and B2B meetings alongside the masterclasses.
The events, held from December 11 to 13, feature workshops on cinematography (led by Agnes Godard) and background scoring (led by Paris-based composer and producer Béatrice Thiriet).
B2B sessions will involve experts such as Kaïko Funato, founder of Paris-based film sales agency Alpha Violet, and Ingrid Lill Hogton, film producer and managing director of Barrens Films AS. They will engage with Indian and Kerala-based filmmakers seeking global collaborations, co-production opportunities, distributors, and more.
“Kerala Film Market is still in its nascent stage, but our aim is to slowly grow it to the scale of NFDC’s Film Bazaar,” says Shambhu Purushottaman, coordinator of the venture.
“We also provide viewing room facilities for filmmakers who wish to show their productions to a select audience. It works both ways—those with a finished script can find collaborators, producers, or distributors, while distributors and curators can discover quality content.”
About 40 people have registered for the masterclasses, and 20 each for the cinematography and music workshops. “We also plan to hold 10 to 15 B2B meetings over the next three days,” adds Shambhu
Delegates
Delegate registration has been brisk as usual, with the process temporarily paused to streamline arrangements. “There will be about 15,000 people attending the festival, including registered delegates, mediapersons, film society activists, film professionals, and students,” says Ajoy. “Screenings will take place across 15 venues, with Tagore Theatre as the main venue, as it has been for several years.”
There will also be free night screenings at Nishagandhi Auditorium.
City prep
This time of the year sees film afficionados from across the state flocking to Thiruvananthapuram. Hotels and lodges around Thampanoor are gearing up to meet the demand, and it promises to be a busy time for eateries and autorickshaws bearing the IFFK banner. However, ongoing roadworks near major venues may make for a bumpy ride for delegates.
Allied programmes
The IFFK has often served as a platform for dissent, with protests on social or global issues typically held within the precincts of Tagore Theatre. This year, however, such events may shift to Manaveeyam Veedhi, according to Peeyes S Hari, who coordinates cultural events there.
“The space at Tagore may be taken up for festival-related programmes. If so, we plan to allocate space at Manaveeyam Veedhi,” he says, recalling the Eettillam band, which had sought to perform at IFFK but couldn’t.
Meanwhile, Manaveeyam Veedhi is now set to become the festival’s cultural backyard with several concerts lined up. For the next week, the city will be split into two worlds—one celebrating cinema, and the other watching and soaking in the revelry.
IFFK 2024 Highlights
This year’s festival celebrates female perspective, with 52 films of women directors to be screened at IFFK.
The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to renowned Hong Kong filmmaker, scriptwriter, producer, and actress Ann Hui. The award comprises Rs 10 lakh, a sculpture, and a citation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award during the festival’s opening ceremony at 6pm on December 13 (Nishagandhi Auditorium).
Spirit of Cinema Award will be presented to Payal Kapadia, director of ‘All We Imagine As Light’ on December 20 at Nishagandhi Auditorium
Malayalam films for the International Competition - ‘The Other Side (Appuram)’ and ‘Feminichi Fathima’. Other Indian films in the fray - ‘Body’ (Hindi), ‘Rhythm of Dammam’ (Kannada)
Armenia is the country of focus – The festi will feature seven critically acclaimed Armenian films
Cultural programmes
Inaugural ceremony on December 13: Dance performance by Kerala Kalamandalam, 5 to 5.45pm, Nishagandhi Auditorium
Closing ceremony on December 20: Flute concert by Rajesh Cherthala and team, 5 to 5.45 pm, Nishagandhi Auditorium
Concerts at Manaveeyam Veedhi (starting at 6.30pm)
Dec 14: J R Divya Nair
Dec 15: Trivandrum Music Fraternity
Dec 16: Anitha Shaiq & Co.
Dec 17: Dravida Band with Pushpavathy
Dec 18: Funkus Band
Dec 19: Prarthana + ONV Choir