IFFK 2024: Celebrating the works of women in cinema

KOCHI: The early weeks of December have set the capital in a unique aura, with a mild chill easing spirits as rain plays hide-and-seek with a blazing sun. The air takes on a subtly laid-back vibe as routine activities slow down, though the thrum of traffic during peak hours reminds everyone that the annual break is still weeks away.

This is the time when cinephiles gather here for what is regarded as one of the biggest film galas in the country — the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Stepping into its 30th year, the festival is marking a milestone by focusing on the works of women.

The array of experts, films, yesteryear artistes, and more speaks to its commitment to showcasing the feminine spirit, which is making bold and exemplary forays into cinema. This comes at a time when the Malayalam film industry is still emerging from the discussions surrounding the Hema Committee report.

The female gaze

The female presence is strong, beginning with French film producer Golda Sellam, who continues her role as curator this year. Of the 177 films spread across various sections, 52 are directed by women. French cinematographer Agnes Godard heads the international jury, which also has a formidable female presence.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Hong Kong-based filmmaker Ann Hui, and Shabana Azmi will be felicitated at the opening ceremony for her contributions to cinema. Additionally, women artistes who have made a mark in the industry will be honoured during the festival.

The Spirit of Cinema Award (meant for filmmakers who use cinema as tool for social resistance) will be presented to Payal Kapadia, director of ‘All We Imagine As Light’.