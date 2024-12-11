Indian Navy Band mesmerizes audience at Kerala Fine Arts Hall

KOCHI: Tuesday saw men in uniform take to the stage where maestros of Indian classical music Madurai Mani Iyer and M S Subbulakshmi had once enthralled thousands. These men — members of the renowned Indian Navy Band (Southern Naval Command) — dressed in pristine whites, delivered a similarly captivating performance in what was their first-ever concert at the hallowed Kerala Fine Arts Hall in Kochi.
TNIE caught up with Commander Vijay Charles D’Cruz and Commander Manoj Sebastian, the band’s principal and deputy conductors, to uncover the secret behind their stellar performances. What followed was a candid conversation about the band’s history, achievements, training routines and more.
The band’s history
“The first band of the Indian Navy was commissioned in 1945 in Mumbai with a strength of 50 musicians under the leadership of Lt Cdr S E Hills. They were stationed at Castle Barracks, now known as INS Angre. The band primarily consisted of personnel from the bands of various princely states,” said Cdr Vijay.
Lt Cdr Hills, notably, was himself associated with the band of the Maharaja of Rampur.
“Fast forward to the 1970s, bands were established at most naval bases, including Kochi. Today, the Indian Navy Band has evolved into a full-fledged cadre of 500 musicians, spread across 15 bands nationwide,” Cdr Vijay added.
Interestingly, the Southern Naval Command is home to seven of these bands, comprising around 160 musicians. “And about 45 of them took the stage on Tuesday,” said Cdr Manoj.
Joining the band
Joining the Navy band is no easy feat. “It’s everything you expect from a Navy selection process — medical exams, fitness tests, qualifications — and then you add musical talent on top of that,” said Cdr Manoj. Cdr Vijay chipped in: “Proficiency in playing at least one military band instrument is essential, along with, of course, a solid grasp of the piano-forte.”
The two officers’ individual journeys, though starkly different, too began on a similar note: a passion for music. Both played in their school bands and were part of the church choir.
While Cdr Vijay was drawn to the violin, keyboard and the occasional mouth organ and guitar as a child, Cdr Manoj found his muse in the elusive clarinet.
As for how he came to don the uniform, Cdr Vijay said, “Growing up in Nagpur, I was exposed to performances by military bands. Most notably the Band of the Brigade of the Guards and the No 5 Air Force Band. I enjoyed their concerts, and the idea of joining the Forces grew on me.”
The Goan’s dream of joining the military finally came true in 2001 when he turned his love for music into a profession with training from the Army School of Music in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh. He has since been part of several performances, both in India and abroad.
For Cdr Manoj, the idea of joining the Forces stemmed from friendly nudges from schoolmates about his physique. “Go join the Army, my friends used to tell me. Then, in 1991, when I finally got an opportunity, I grabbed it. It is, after all, an honour to don the uniform whilst also continuing my passion for music,” said the officer who hails from Idukki.
Recently, Cdr Manoj was handpicked for an advanced course in music at the Royal Marines School of Music in Portsmouth, UK. He has also performed as a solo clarinet player with the Naval Symphonic Orchestra in major cities in India and abroad.
Both the officers have numerous compositions and arrangements to their credit.
Performances & training
Though the band’s primary function is ceremonial and morale-boosting, “it also serves as a cultural ambassador, fostering goodwill during international exercises, port visits and public performances,” Cdr Manoj highlighted.
Cdr Vijay added, “Then there are, of course, functions like Tuesdays — aimed at strengthening ties between the military and civilian communities. During the past few weeks, we have held several performances in Kochi.”
That said, these are, in all essence, Navy personnel and are required to carry out duties as is expected from men in uniform. Sometimes, this would even mean swapping the clarinet and the trumpet for arms in service of the nation.
All personnel who join through the music stream undergo the standard Navy training — the basics, weapons training, etc. Then, of course, there’s musical training. The latter is a continuous process,” the officers said. “There’s no on/off switch for it. You have to keep practising music. Plus, the scores change now and then. We can’t be playing the same music all the time, can we?”
The band performs a wide repertoire of music ranging from Western classics to popular, Indian and other forms of music by noted composers and arrangers. “There’s really no distinction of language or region when it comes to our performances. If the music is available in notation form, we play it,” Cdr Manoj said.
When asked if the band is inherently a ‘western’ concept and whether there’s a possibility of ‘Indianising’ it by incorporating ‘desi’ instruments in the future, Cdr Vijay said, “Band, orchestra, kacheri — they are different combinations, of course. But in the end, they are just mediums. We can produce ‘Indian’ music in any medium – be it the band combination or a sitar ensemble.”
Instruments’ military link
The reason why the band uses the instruments it does lies in its military origins. These instruments are also designed for use in environments where electricity (sound amplifiers) may not be available, especially during wartime.
“In remote areas, when you are with large numbers of troops, wind instruments are ideal because their sound carries well and can be heard clearly over long distances. Instruments like the sitar or santoor may not be practical in such settings,” Cdr Vijay explained.
The officer further added that when it comes to entertaining troops in these conditions, “military band instruments become essential; a mandatory medium within the Forces.”
It’s predominantly military bands that are associated with this ensemble now, Cdr Manoj pointed out. “There are regular competitions — both in India and abroad — to test each other’s mettle in music, and the Indian Navy Band takes part in several of them,” the officer added.
Interestingly, the Navy Band’s proficiency is such that it has emerged victorious in over two-thirds of the Tri-Services band competitions held so far, according to the officers. Moreover, the band represents India on the global stage.
On Kerala audience
Tuesday’s performance saw the band play an array of music, ranging from patriotic, xylophonic, Hindustani and Carnatic classical, Waltz and, of course, military-themed ones. “The Christmas hymn ‘Abide With Me’ was a special request from the Kerala Fine Arts Society. It is an eventide song accompanied by the chime of church bells,” Cdr Manoj said.
On the reception they received, Cdr Vijay said, “We love performing in Kerala. It’s a progressive, modern audience. Here, people are open to all kinds of music.”
The Indian Navy Band is expected to perform again at the Kochi Navy Marathon 2024 (December 15) and at the Beypore International Water Festival (December 27 to 29).
The Indian Navy Band’s go-to in music
Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai
Jai Bharati
Taqat Watan Ki
Entharo Mahanu Bhavulu
INS Nilgiri
Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe
Bhupali
Vande Mataram
Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo
Cuckoo