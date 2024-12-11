Irked residents of Thanthonni Thuruthu gherao GIDA office

KOCHI: Expressing frustration over the authorities’ inaction regarding the construction of an outer bund to protect the Thanthonni Thuruthu Island from flooding, a few residents of the island – including the elderly and infants – gheraoed Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) office on Tuesday.

The gherao began at 2am after their houses and courtyards were flooded on the previous night.

“Our lives and those of our children are at their mercy. Either the officials solve our issues or else they should live on the island. Till then, we will not leave the GIDA office,” said Ajith Kumar, who lives in the western side of the island.

For the past 20 years, the residents have been demanding for an outer bund and safe stay at the island. The protesters said they would continue agitation.

Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, corporation councillors and local leaders visited the protesters and extended their support to them.

When contacted, sources from the GIDA said that the procedures to get approval to construct an outer bund surrounding Thanthonni Thuruthu Island and outer bund road are in the final stages. Once cleared, the outer bund will be constructed spending Rs 6 crore. Its bottom will be filled with dredged materials and 60cm height will be covered with red earth. The road will be 5-m wide.

On November 27, the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA), Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA), Kochi Corporation and the district administration had held a meeting at the Collectorate and discussed the issues related to the project at large.

In the meeting, GIDA authorities were asked to make a few scientific clarifications, to which they have already given their reply. Once cleared, the authorities would send the project to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for approval.

Recently, KCZMA, GIDA and Kochi Corporation authorities conducted a field inspection. According to sources, GIDA has replied to the clarifications raised by the KCZMA.