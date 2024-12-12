Kochi

30 NCC Kerala cadets embark on coastal sailing expedition

The cadets will also serve as ambassadors of the message, spreading awareness about India’s strides in maritime development.
NCC cadets from Kerala and Lakshadweep boarding Navy’s training vessel INS Tarangini as part of a week-long sailing expedition in Kochi.
NCC cadets from Kerala and Lakshadweep boarding Navy’s training vessel INS Tarangini as part of a week-long sailing expedition in Kochi.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: Thirty cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate on Wednesday embarked on an extraordinary coastal sailing expedition aboard the Indian Navy’s sail training vessel, INS Tarangini.

The voyage will see the crew navigate the serene yet challenging waters of the western coastline, before turning at Kanyakumari and heading to Chennai, the final point of this leg.

The cadets will also serve as ambassadors of the message, spreading awareness about India’s strides in maritime development. The expedition is expected to conclude on December 17.

NCC Kerala
coastal sailing expedition

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com