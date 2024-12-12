German artist Hartmut Schmidt finds soulful connection in Kerala's Ottanthullal

KOCHI: In 1990, when 25-year-old German lad Hartmut Schmidt announced that he was moving to India to learn Ottanthullal, his neighbours feared the worst.
“In my small village near Siegen, it was common thinking that people went to India only to smoke ganja,” Hartmut quipped, as he spoke to TNIE on the sidelines of his performance at the Vrischikolsavam festival at the Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Kochi.
The ganja link notwithstanding, there were indeed reasons to worry. For, Hartmut’s desire to relocate stemmed from an article he read from a book on Indian dances. “It was on thullal and I found the art form’s combination of dance, singing and pantomime quite refreshing. It was only later that I learnt that there was so much social commentary, satire and even philosophy weaved into it. I wanted to learn it and there was only truly one place to do it — the Kerala Kalamandalam,” he recalled.
However, his father remained very opposed to the plan. “This was expected, of course. He had concerns about how I could survive as an artist when so many uncertainties remained about the regularity of the performances and payment. He worried that I would have no money… and he was not entirely wrong,” said Hartmut, who, if not for this move, would have become an electrician, just like his father and his grandfather.
But when destiny called, Hartmut didn’t hesitate. In 1991, the young lad made the long journey to India — more precisely, Kerala. “I was here until 1994, learning thullal at Kalamandalam; and my first performance was in April of 1992 at Guruvayoor,” he said.
He’s performed at numerous venues since — both in India and back home in Germany, but each such event, he says, is an examination of sorts. “You see, I’m singing in another language. So this question of whether people can understand it plagues me,” Hartmut admitted.
Early in his days at Kalamandalam, this question had threatened to derail him from this artistic journey. But Hartmut persevered.
“I simply had to. What really helped were my interactions with ordinary people. Our small talks. I got to connect better with Kerala because of that,” he said.
The years that followed saw Hartmut don the artist name Harianu Harshita. But the real transformation came in 1998 when he joined the tutelage of Kalamandalam Prabhakaran, one of the oldest gurus of thullal and in the words of Hartmut, the best performer in this art form.
“I was very inspired by Prabhakaran master’s rendition of Pulindimoksham (The Salvation of Pulindi, a story extolling the invincible powers of Lord Siva). So, I revised and adapted this style. It’s the same one I performed at the Tripunithura temple and it came nearly three decades after my first visit here — in 1992, I feel that I have come full circle now,” said the 58-year-old.
The journey had not been easy though. Like his father had forewarned, there were times when money was scant and troubles far too plenty. “But I guess it is a problem that artists world over must do with very little. To live from art alone is complicated,” he said.
“That said, it is very heartening to see programmes like the ones that Sree Poornathrayeesa temple is conducting. This is a great fillip to local artists. But considering how much is spent on an elephant and other elaborate decorations…,” Hartmut left the obvious unsaid.
But it’s more than money or fame or honour for this German. “Over the years, while learning thullal, it dawned on me that this decision of mine to relocate to India after reading an article — as whimsical as it sounds — has something to do with the soul. Perhaps mine had been in India before. This likely explains why I’m so connected to this land,” Hartmut mused.
According to him, art is the gateway to unlocking the mind and everyone should pursue it. “It imbibes in you the right values and gives you immense energy. But there’d be a lot of hurdles in the way. You must navigate the naysayers and the negatives. Do it sincerely enough and the rewards — not materialistic, but to the body, heart and soul — are truly wonderful,” he added.
One such moment came for Hartmut in 2007, when he performed at his village, in front of his friends and family. “My teacher was there in the front row and he was beaming! Everyone was happy. They knew that I was happy too and content pursuing arts, and wished me well. I wish my father was there too,” Hartmut remarked.
Since then, he has been performing Ottanthullal regularly in his home country. “I see it as something like building a little bridge between Germany and India. I translate the performance to German so that it is more accessible to audiences there. Doing so has also earned me the moniker German Nambiar,” he said.
Given how his performance was well received at the Sree Poornathrayeesa festival, the temple committee is mulling inviting Hartmut again, TNIE has learnt. “I’d love to be back,” responded the artist.