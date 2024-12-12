German artist Hartmut Schmidt finds soulful connection in Kerala's Ottanthullal

KOCHI: In 1990, when 25-year-old German lad Hartmut Schmidt announced that he was moving to India to learn Ottanthullal, his neighbours feared the worst.

“In my small village near Siegen, it was common thinking that people went to India only to smoke ganja,” Hartmut quipped, as he spoke to TNIE on the sidelines of his performance at the Vrischikolsavam festival at the Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Kochi.

The ganja link notwithstanding, there were indeed reasons to worry. For, Hartmut’s desire to relocate stemmed from an article he read from a book on Indian dances. “It was on thullal and I found the art form’s combination of dance, singing and pantomime quite refreshing. It was only later that I learnt that there was so much social commentary, satire and even philosophy weaved into it. I wanted to learn it and there was only truly one place to do it — the Kerala Kalamandalam,” he recalled.

However, his father remained very opposed to the plan. “This was expected, of course. He had concerns about how I could survive as an artist when so many uncertainties remained about the regularity of the performances and payment. He worried that I would have no money… and he was not entirely wrong,” said Hartmut, who, if not for this move, would have become an electrician, just like his father and his grandfather.

But when destiny called, Hartmut didn’t hesitate. In 1991, the young lad made the long journey to India — more precisely, Kerala. “I was here until 1994, learning thullal at Kalamandalam; and my first performance was in April of 1992 at Guruvayoor,” he said.

He’s performed at numerous venues since — both in India and back home in Germany, but each such event, he says, is an examination of sorts. “You see, I’m singing in another language. So this question of whether people can understand it plagues me,” Hartmut admitted.