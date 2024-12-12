Kerala Government to approve land acquisition for Kochi International Cricket Stadium soon

KOCHI: The state government is expected to give its nod to the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) to acquire land near the Kochi airport in Nedumbassery for the proposed international cricket stadium within a month, taking the city’s long-cherished dream of an exclusive cricket stadium a step closer to reality.

The 40,000-seater stadium has been proposed on 30 acres in Chengamanad at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

“The 30-acre area we have identified is part of almost 300 acres of converted paddy land. It is an abandoned paddy land where they stopped farming about 40 years ago, and some areas are part of a brick field. So no houses or properties are being displaced with the project,” said KCA president Jayesh George.

The land has received approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the authorities are now awaiting exemptions from the revenue and agriculture departments under the state government for land ceiling and land conversion since the area is a levelled paddy land.

“We have to show this as converted land in the revenue tax register. We are waiting for a response to the application we submitted in this regard,” the KCA president added.

KCA is moving meticulously this time so as not to have problems like in Edakochi, where their proposal for a stadium faced strong protests from environmentalists as the project would affect mangroves and wetland habitats. The new project is being initiated in two phases: cricket stadium in the first phase and Kochi Sports City in the second.

The proposal for the international stadium was submitted by Jayesh George to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the Sports Summit Kerala in January this year. The entire funding of Rs 450 crore will come from BCCI, with the construction expected to be completed in three years.