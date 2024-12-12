Kerala Police nab murder accused in cross-border motorcycle chase

KOCHI: A few days ago, on a foggy evening along the treacherous banks of the Padma River, where the India-Bangladesh border dissolves into uncertainty, a Kerala police team ‘crashed’ in on their elusive target in filmy style.

For over five years, Shahin Akhter Molla, accused of a brutal murder in Kochi, had evaded justice. This time, there would be no escape.

As Shahin vroomed on a motorcycle towards the riverbank, his plan was apparent to the officers — abandon the bike, dive into the icy waters, and disappear across the international border. They were in no mood to let him escape. Officers rammed their two-wheeler into his motorcycle, sending him crashing to the ground.

The dramatic end to the chase was the culmination of years of frustration, meticulous planning, and an unrelenting pursuit that took the officers over 2,000km to the border zone.

A quick flashback to 2019 in Fort Kochi, where it all started. Shahin, 38, had migrated from Jalangi, West Bengal, in 2018 to work in Kerala. He worked as a daily wager under a construction contractor and shared a rented house in Mattancherry with 58-year-old Mani, a native of Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram.

The two, who worked together at construction sites, quickly became thick friends. However, trouble began when Shahin lost his mobile phone and started borrowing Mani’s phone to contact his relatives. Alleging misuse, Mani confronted Shahin, leading to a heated altercation. On March 18, 2019, an inebriated Shahin assaulted Mani, leaving him unconscious in their rented house.