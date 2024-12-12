Pizhala Island residents threaten to complete delayed bridge roadwork themselves

KOCHI: This is a tale of gross neglect in a city that’s vying for the ‘global’ tag. Nearly 7,000 residents of Pizhala island, just 8km off the mainland, have been demanding connectivity to the mainland for years.
Their wait seemed to end in June 2020 with the construction of the much-awaited Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge. However, the relief was short-lived as the work on a 350m approach road to the bridge began to drag on.
The Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) began construction of the bridge in December 2013, and it was originally scheduled for completion in 18 months. However, the bridge was only completed in 2020. Now, the approach road remains unfinished, leaving the residents irate.
Work on the approach road had started over two years ago, but laxity on the part of the authorities has meant that only half the work has been completed to date. Frustrated, the residents have resorted to a series of unique protests to compel officials to act.
The protests began with a ‘Rappakal Samaram’ on October 21, inaugurated by former High Court judge B Kemal Pasha, with residents staging a day-night strike outside the GIDA office on Chathiath Road. While this led to a brief resumption of work, the enthusiasm soon waned, and construction stalled again.
Distrustful of GIDA’s “hollow promises”, given their “past experiences”, the residents resorted to a ‘countdown’ protest. A banner, intended to remind the authorities of the “final deadline” of December 15, was put up near the construction site.
This drew the attention of District Collector N S K Umesh, who visited the site. On the night before the visit, the contractor levelled the stretch to enable movement of small vehicles. Until then, the residents say, it was a struggle to pass through even on foot.
Work stopped again soon after, with the contractor citing the transfer of the GIDA assistant engineer as the reason for the delay.
Enraged by the apathy, the residents have now declared that they would take up the remaining work themselves if authorities fail to meet the December 15 deadline. “We were ready to start construction ourselves on December 3, and had even arranged raw materials such as coal and tar,” says Arun Augustine, joint convener of the action council at the forefront of the protest.
“But the collector’s visit prompted a temporary resumption of work, so we relented. We have now given them time till December 15, the deadline committed by the authorities during talks mediated by the collector.”
Fr Shoby Kuttikatt, patron of the action council, notes that “90 per cent of the work should have been completed within 18 months, with final tarring or tile-laying scheduled a year later”, as per the project timeline.
“Now, over two years have passed, and only half the project has been completed. While GIDA and the contractor continue to blame each other, we are the ones suffering,” he says.
Pizhala resident Maglin Phenomena stresses that the bridge is the sole link to the mainland. “The GIDA secretary had earlier promised to complete the approach road work by October 31,” she adds.
“Recently, a 70-year-old man, who suffered a stroke, was left paralysed due to the delay in reaching the hospital. People had to carry him on their shoulders to reach the other side that day. Now he’s bedridden.”
People, especially office-goers and students, are forced to navigate the under-construction stretch, says Arun. “Mishaps involving two-wheelers are rising as they lose control over the potholes. Moreover, there are over 10 dialysis patients who are forced to walk to the hospital,” he adds.
Action council convener Antony Aneesh says the tender period of 2.5 years is nearing its end. “Now that might be their next excuse,” he snaps.
Project on track, says MLA
Defending GIDA, Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan maintains that the project has not faced any significant delay. The lags, he adds, have been due to “unavoidable circumstances”.
“Actually, the deadline is till 2025, including one year for allowing the road to dry and strengthen before tarring or laying tiles. The construction site is a marshy area. They have had to carry out coconut piling multiple times and leave the land to dry naturally,” he says.
Unnikrishnan highlights that the work had been expedited following protests and intervention by the district collector, but was delayed again after the GIDA assistant engineer got transferred. “We are awaiting the appointment of a new official. I hope the government order will be issued soon,” he says.
“Without the assistant engineer, the work cannot proceed. The official’s role is vital in assessing the cost of refilling and land-levelling. We want to ensure everything is done according to the rules.”
When asked about the people’s protest, the MLA also termed them as “politically motivated”.
TNIE’s repeated calls to GIDA officials remained unanswered.