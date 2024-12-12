Pizhala Island residents threaten to complete delayed bridge roadwork themselves

KOCHI: This is a tale of gross neglect in a city that’s vying for the ‘global’ tag. Nearly 7,000 residents of Pizhala island, just 8km off the mainland, have been demanding connectivity to the mainland for years.

Their wait seemed to end in June 2020 with the construction of the much-awaited Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge. However, the relief was short-lived as the work on a 350m approach road to the bridge began to drag on.

The Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) began construction of the bridge in December 2013, and it was originally scheduled for completion in 18 months. However, the bridge was only completed in 2020. Now, the approach road remains unfinished, leaving the residents irate.

Work on the approach road had started over two years ago, but laxity on the part of the authorities has meant that only half the work has been completed to date. Frustrated, the residents have resorted to a series of unique protests to compel officials to act.

The protests began with a ‘Rappakal Samaram’ on October 21, inaugurated by former High Court judge B Kemal Pasha, with residents staging a day-night strike outside the GIDA office on Chathiath Road. While this led to a brief resumption of work, the enthusiasm soon waned, and construction stalled again.

Distrustful of GIDA’s “hollow promises”, given their “past experiences”, the residents resorted to a ‘countdown’ protest. A banner, intended to remind the authorities of the “final deadline” of December 15, was put up near the construction site.

This drew the attention of District Collector N S K Umesh, who visited the site. On the night before the visit, the contractor levelled the stretch to enable movement of small vehicles. Until then, the residents say, it was a struggle to pass through even on foot.

Work stopped again soon after, with the contractor citing the transfer of the GIDA assistant engineer as the reason for the delay.