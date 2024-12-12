Vishnu M Gupta's passionate pursuit of Ottanthullal art blends tradition with modernity

KOCHI: Decked in an elaborate costume and face painted in vibrant green, Kalamandalam Vishnu M Gupta is quick to inspire awe among the audience with his melodious baritone and seamless transition of facial expressions. The Palakkad resident is a civil engineer turned Ottanthullal artist who has been honing his craft since he was a teenager.

Vishnu made headlines when he wrote, choreographed and performed a thullal based on the life of his late guru and renowned Ottanthullal artist Kalamandalam Geethanandan last year, on the latter’s death anniversary. “This tribute was my gurudakshina,” Vishnu says.

Though traditional thullal draws its stories from mythology, Vishnu also writes original verses. During the pandemic, he wrote and performed a thullal piece inspired by the Covid regulations to spread awareness among the people. The video went viral on social media even garnering praise from ministers. “When Kunjan Nambiar founded this art form, he wanted to highlight the inequalities and injustices of society, as well as the problems faced by the people. Covid is one such issue that plagued contemporary society,” asserts Vishnu.

Though he came from a family with no background in arts, Vishnu never lacked the support of his parents. However, he had to pause his education at Kalamandalam briefly to pursue higher studies. Though he was employed as an engineer, the embers of his passion never died down. So, he quit his job and jumped right back to learning thullal, earning a post-graduation from Kalamandalam.