Bling it on! Style tips for Christmas and New Year's celebrations

KOCHI: The festive season has kicked off, and a whirlwind of house parties, workplace celebrations, and chic cocktail evenings dripping with sparkle is likely to spill well into the New Year. Well, folks, it’s time to crank up the glam.
Unlike other celebrations, Christmas and New Year’s are occasions where you can truly go all out – bling it on, add some shimmer, play with bold textures, and embrace colours that pop. Be bold, indulge in some sartorial experimentation.
Now, how do you pick the look? It’s all about balancing that show-stopping energy with effortless style, the gurus say.
“For Christmas parties and New Year’s, it is essential to select fabrics that fall well, classic cuts, and versatile colour palettes,” says Janki Prakash, creative director of Janki Prakash Designs.
“The season is not just about reds, whites, and greens. Metallics are in vogue this time, like silver, copper hues, and even dull gold. While choosing colours, think of the Christmas décor. Experiment with sparkly orange or electric blue - the season calls for it.”
Although it’s sweater season in many parts of the world, Kerala’s tropical weather doesn’t demand heavy knits. Yet, outfits with thick fabrics and bold textures remain popular. “If you’re bringing texture into an outfit, aim for no more than three different types. You can still evoke a wintry feel despite the hot weather,” says Janki.
“For a chic, demure look, try pairing an ivory slip dress with a faux fur jacket and satin-bow shoes or embellished stone shoes, along with a matching clutch.”
What’s Christmas without a touch of sparkle and glitter? However, Janki cautions against overdoing sequins. “Ensure bling is limited to one area. When sequins cover an entire outfit, they can accentuate certain areas of your body, which may not be flattering for everyone,” she says.
For a subtler take, Janki recommends a crisp white buttondown shirt paired with a sequin skirt. A sequin mini-dress is another option. “If you want to go bold yet balanced, try a red top with a neutral-toned sequin skirt,” she suggests.
This year, fashion experts have highlighted some “big-energy” trends: statement sleeves, embellishments--- big stones, studs on denim, and velvets and bows.
“Bows offer that perfect Christmassy look. It can be the highlight of the dress. If you are going for a strapless one, you can go for a bow on your chest area. If it’s a minimalist neck design, a big bow on the back would work beautifully,” says Janki.
For those who prefer pastel shades, stylist Ammu Varghese suggests using satin fabric. “Shades such as champagne and cream can be reused beyond Christmas parties. A satin dress paired with a blazer, accessorised with pearl jewellery and stilettos, completes the look,” she says.
Men’s fashion has also evolved beyond reindeer and snowflake prints. Designer Sooraj S K advises a dressed-up aesthetic. “Consider pairing turtleneck tops with Gurkha trousers, bell bottoms, and high-heeled boots for a stylish, elevated ensemble,” he says.
“For a casual vibe, loose-fitting checkered shirts layered over plain T-shirts, skinny jeans, and sneakers are comfortable yet trendy. Waistcoats and shackets are also great choices, and add sophistication to any outfit,” he suggests.
Holiday season obviously means travel plans. Ease of wear gets priority. Sreejith Jeevan, founder of Rouka, shares his approach: “Our collections feature easy, laid-back silhouettes, largely inspired by kaftans. These pieces aren’t just for Christmas - our contemporary colour palette works year-round.”
Rouka has focused on a black-and-gold colour combination, incorporating the brand’s signature large motifs.
Elzaba Ipe, founder of Lzaba, notes a shift in holiday fashion. “This year, people are moving away from traditional, long dresses. Even when choosing longer styles, they prefer modern twists like halter necklines and off-shoulder cuts,” she says.
“Jumpsuits with waist cuts and satin co-ords featuring draped skirts are also trending. For gender-neutral options, a crisp white shirt with subtle embroidery can be dressed up for a classy look.”
Diya John, founder of Salt Studio, has unveiled a funky collection called ‘Urban Frost’. This line celebrates women in urban spaces, with outfits that radiate festivity through sparkling, shimmery, and stretchable fabrics.
The collection also features a unisex satin crepe shirt. “It’s uncertain how the Malayali man takes it, those who do could turn heads at any party,” says Diya.
The shirt, slightly sheer and available in darker shades, stands out for its pleat detailing and a subtle side cut. “When paired with, say, flared trousers in modal silk, it creates an effortlessly stylish and versatile party ensemble,” adds Diya.
Meanwhile, the brand Mydesignation has gained attention for its quirky festive prints. Their Christmas unisex collection includes designs featuring reindeer, red-panel shirts adorned with garlands, and bursts of Santa faces.
“While the prints may seem tailored for millennials and Gen Z, the collection is designed to bring the whole family together with themed outfits — from grandparents to kids,” says the brand’s co-founder, Swaroop Krishnan.
“After all, a celebration feels complete when everyone comes together. If fashion also can play a part, why not?”