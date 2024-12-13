Bling it on! Style tips for Christmas and New Year's celebrations

KOCHI: The festive season has kicked off, and a whirlwind of house parties, workplace celebrations, and chic cocktail evenings dripping with sparkle is likely to spill well into the New Year. Well, folks, it’s time to crank up the glam.

Unlike other celebrations, Christmas and New Year’s are occasions where you can truly go all out – bling it on, add some shimmer, play with bold textures, and embrace colours that pop. Be bold, indulge in some sartorial experimentation.

Now, how do you pick the look? It’s all about balancing that show-stopping energy with effortless style, the gurus say.

“For Christmas parties and New Year’s, it is essential to select fabrics that fall well, classic cuts, and versatile colour palettes,” says Janki Prakash, creative director of Janki Prakash Designs.

“The season is not just about reds, whites, and greens. Metallics are in vogue this time, like silver, copper hues, and even dull gold. While choosing colours, think of the Christmas décor. Experiment with sparkly orange or electric blue - the season calls for it.”

Although it’s sweater season in many parts of the world, Kerala’s tropical weather doesn’t demand heavy knits. Yet, outfits with thick fabrics and bold textures remain popular. “If you’re bringing texture into an outfit, aim for no more than three different types. You can still evoke a wintry feel despite the hot weather,” says Janki.

“For a chic, demure look, try pairing an ivory slip dress with a faux fur jacket and satin-bow shoes or embellished stone shoes, along with a matching clutch.”

What’s Christmas without a touch of sparkle and glitter? However, Janki cautions against overdoing sequins. “Ensure bling is limited to one area. When sequins cover an entire outfit, they can accentuate certain areas of your body, which may not be flattering for everyone,” she says.