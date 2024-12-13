Midnight makeover & Maalish?

KOCHI: It’s 2am, and the city streets are eerily quiet, save for the buzzing tea spots. These days, however, another kind of buzz has been filling the air - one from the trimmers at ‘midnight salons’.

Salons at key locations such as Edappally, Kaloor, Palarivattom, Deshabhimani Junction, and Karukappilly are bustling with late-night customers seeking haircuts, shaves, and massages. The buzz goes on till the wee hours.

“This trend has been on for some months now. We see a lot of customers after midnight,” says Arun M, owner of The Cutting Edge salon in Kaloor. “Many of them have jobs that end late in the night, so they come to us after their shifts.”

The late-night hours offer some benefits, such as clear roads and ample parking. Customers feel at ease, as they are not in a hurry, allowing them to discuss their hairstyle and beard preferences with the barbers in detail.

Then comes the best part: A reinvigorating maalish or head massage, which helps one relax and reboot.

“Most of our clients work at hypermarkets, restaurants, textile shops, and jewellers. After a long, tiring day at work, they stop by on their way home,” says Arif, who owns salons at three locations in the city. “Some morning walkers also come in the wee hours.”