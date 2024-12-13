Midnight makeover & Maalish?

KOCHI: It’s 2am, and the city streets are eerily quiet, save for the buzzing tea spots. These days, however, another kind of buzz has been filling the air - one from the trimmers at ‘midnight salons’.
Salons at key locations such as Edappally, Kaloor, Palarivattom, Deshabhimani Junction, and Karukappilly are bustling with late-night customers seeking haircuts, shaves, and massages. The buzz goes on till the wee hours.
“This trend has been on for some months now. We see a lot of customers after midnight,” says Arun M, owner of The Cutting Edge salon in Kaloor. “Many of them have jobs that end late in the night, so they come to us after their shifts.”
The late-night hours offer some benefits, such as clear roads and ample parking. Customers feel at ease, as they are not in a hurry, allowing them to discuss their hairstyle and beard preferences with the barbers in detail.
Then comes the best part: A reinvigorating maalish or head massage, which helps one relax and reboot.
“Most of our clients work at hypermarkets, restaurants, textile shops, and jewellers. After a long, tiring day at work, they stop by on their way home,” says Arif, who owns salons at three locations in the city. “Some morning walkers also come in the wee hours.”
What has contributed to the popularity of these midnight salons? “Late-night tea shops and cinema halls,” says Arun. “A lot of youngsters roam the city at night.”
Many of these salons use social media promos and striking lighting to attract customers.
“Those travelling at midnight for meetings the next day or staying in hostels are also part of my clientele,” says Fawaz Kooloth, owner of Lookman Professional Salon in Edappally. He owns five such shops across the city.
This trend is set to boom, says a salon owner, who hails from Uttar Pradesh.
“Malayalis seem to be always in a hurry. By extending our hours and offering unique late-night packages, our business has improved,” he adds, requesting not to be named.
Besides basic grooming, head massages, face packs, hair colouring are popular services midnight customers opt for. “Some even take a small nap,” he smiles.
Nearly all the stylists at these salons are from north India. “They are willing to toil and put in additional hours to make a few extra bucks,” says Arun.