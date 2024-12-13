New bike launches and innovations ahead of Bharat Mobility Expo

KOCHI: Even before the highly anticipated Bharat Mobility Expo next month in New Delhi, two-wheeler enthusiasts have plenty to celebrate. Several new bikes have been unveiled already, most recently at the India Bike Week in Goa, adding to the excitement.
Thousands of riders from across the country had flocked here, underscoring the coastal city’s growing status as a hub of bike culture in India. In addition, there were also other events, in Goa and elsewhere, where the industry showcased innovations, unveiled new models and demonstrated the prowess of their machines.
Here’s a closer look at the upcoming models and releases.
Royal ensemble: Goan, scram & flea
Royal Enfield continues to celebrate its legacy while embracing innovation, unveiling three exciting offerings at Motoverse 2024 and EICMA 2024 — Goan Classic 350, Scram 440 and Flying Flea. The Goan Classic 350 pays homage to the free-spirited culture of 1970s Goa, blending vintage aesthetics with modern engineering. At its heart lies the popular 349cc air-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Designed for smooth, unhurried rides, the 5-speed gearbox ensures seamless shifts, making it ideal for both city cruising and open highways.
Adding to its charm, the Goan Classic features a range of bespoke, bobber-inspired Genuine Motorcycle Accessories (GMAs), including a custom rider seat, handlebar grips, bar-end mirrors, a touring screen, deluxe foot pegs, and more. These accessories, available in distinctive brown tones, enhance the bike’s timeless style.
Price (Ex-showroom): Single Tone: Rs 2,35,000; Dual Tone: Rs 2,38,000
Recently, Royal Enfield showcased Scram 440, a versatile crossover ADV designed for urban commutes and weekend adventures. This robust motorcycle is equipped with switchable ABS for adaptable braking on diverse terrains, LED Headlamps for enhanced visibility and a 6-speed gearbox for smooth gear transitions.
Dual-purpose tyres and long-travel suspension for optimal performance on both city roads and off-road trails. With its rugged design and modern upgrades, the Scram 440 seamlessly blends capability and style, making it an ideal choice for those seeking versatility.
Marking its foray into the electric vehicle segment, Royal Enfield also launched its new EV brand, Flying Flea, at EICMA 2024. This new venture introduces cutting-edge electric mobility solutions, balancing sustainability with the classic Royal Enfield charm.
It comes in two variants — Flying Flea C6, a classically styled electric bike for urban commutes, and Flying Flea S6, a scrambler-styled electric motorcycle for adventurous riders.
A Licence to thrill
KTM India, a favourite among young riders, unveiled the KTM 390 Adventure S and KTM 390 Enduro R at a Goa event.
Although prices remain undisclosed, bookings are already open. The 390 Adventure S features a bold new design, advanced mechanical components and a host of cutting-edge features.
Highlights include a vertically-stacked dual-projector LED headlamp flanked by segmented DRLs, a beak-style front mudguard, a tall windscreen, and stylish handguards.
Its edgy tail section, adorned with a compact tail lamp, adds to its sporty appeal. A 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, along with cruise control, makes it a tech-savvy option.
The KTM 390 Enduro R, designed as a hardcore off-roader, takes a minimalistic approach for lightweight manoeuvrability. With a flat seat, tall ground clearance, and a long front fork, it’s built for rugged terrains. Unlike the Adventure S, it features a simple LCD instrument cluster and a single-piece headlight.
Both models are powered by the same 399cc liquid-cooled engine found in the KTM 390 Duke, delivering 45.3 BHP and 39Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.
TVS Ronin (2025 Model)
TVS Motor Company revealed the 2025 Ronin at their Motosoul event. This 225cc motorcycle boasts cosmetic updates, including new Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember colour schemes, replacing the previous Delta Blue and Stargaze Black options.
Additionally, the mid-spec DS variant now features dual-channel ABS, previously reserved for the top-spec TD variant. The Ronin remains mechanically unchanged, powered by a 225.9cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine delivering 20.12 BHP and 19.93 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. Price announcements and commercial rollouts are expected next month.
Ducati’s tribute to vintage 750 f1
Ducati has introduced the Panigale V4 Tricolore, a limited-edition masterpiece celebrating the legacy of its 1984 750 F1. This special edition retains the sleek aesthetics of the Panigale V4 while featuring the Italian flag livery and a checkered flag design symbolizing Ducati’s racing heritage. The Panigale V4 Tricolore is equipped with carbon-fibre rims, a dry clutch, and an industry-first Brembo 338.5 mm T-drive disc braking system for enhanced track performance. It is powered by a 1,103cc V4 engine producing 214 BHP and 120.9 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and quick shifter. Expected in India in early 2025, this collector’s item will also include a serial number and certificate of authenticity.
A new hero in the e-zone
Hero MotoCorp’s electric division, Vida, has launched its second scooter, the Vida V2, in three variants: V2 Lite, which comes at Rs 96,000; V2 Plus at Rs 1.15 lakh; V2 Pro at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). All variants feature an IP68-rated 6kW motor delivering 25 Nm of torque, powered by removable battery packs.
The Lite variant offers a 2.2 kWh battery, while the Plus and Pro variants deliver combined capacities of 3.44 kWh and 3.94 kWh, respectively. These battery packs can be charged to 80% in under six hours. The V2 Pro boasts a claimed range of 165 km with additional riding modes, including Eco, Ride, Sport, and Custom. Standard features across all variants include LED lighting, a 7-inch TFT touchscreen with Bluetooth, reverse mode, and regenerative braking.
Mercedes-Benz unveils Vision One-Eleven, a concept car
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision One-Eleven, a futuristic concept car, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Drawing inspiration from the classic C111 experimental vehicles of the 1970s, this car merges retro aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. The Vision One-Eleven features a sleek, aerodynamic body designed for maximum efficiency, using advanced materials like carbon fibre. Its electric powertrain showcases the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility, pushing the boundaries of design and performance.