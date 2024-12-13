New bike launches and innovations ahead of Bharat Mobility Expo

KOCHI: Even before the highly anticipated Bharat Mobility Expo next month in New Delhi, two-wheeler enthusiasts have plenty to celebrate. Several new bikes have been unveiled already, most recently at the India Bike Week in Goa, adding to the excitement.

Thousands of riders from across the country had flocked here, underscoring the coastal city’s growing status as a hub of bike culture in India. In addition, there were also other events, in Goa and elsewhere, where the industry showcased innovations, unveiled new models and demonstrated the prowess of their machines.

Here’s a closer look at the upcoming models and releases.

Royal ensemble: Goan, scram & flea

Royal Enfield continues to celebrate its legacy while embracing innovation, unveiling three exciting offerings at Motoverse 2024 and EICMA 2024 — Goan Classic 350, Scram 440 and Flying Flea. The Goan Classic 350 pays homage to the free-spirited culture of 1970s Goa, blending vintage aesthetics with modern engineering. At its heart lies the popular 349cc air-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Designed for smooth, unhurried rides, the 5-speed gearbox ensures seamless shifts, making it ideal for both city cruising and open highways.

Adding to its charm, the Goan Classic features a range of bespoke, bobber-inspired Genuine Motorcycle Accessories (GMAs), including a custom rider seat, handlebar grips, bar-end mirrors, a touring screen, deluxe foot pegs, and more. These accessories, available in distinctive brown tones, enhance the bike’s timeless style.

Price (Ex-showroom): Single Tone: Rs 2,35,000; Dual Tone: Rs 2,38,000