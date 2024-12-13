Overflowing sewage leaves flat residents, neighbours in soup in Kochi

KOCHI: The improper management of sewerage at Mystic Heights, a 20-storey apartment complex in Vyttila, has left residents and those living in its neighbouring areas having to contend with overflowing sewage water.
The 126 families residing in the two-tower complex also face a crisis-like situation with the untreated water flowing into their car park. Residents have raised complaints against the builder, Shwas Homes.
"The builder has not handed over operational rights to the sewage-treatment plant. The plant was built for one tower. However, a few years later, the second tower was built and connected to the plant.
The builder managed to prevent the overflow of sewage water by pumping it to the nearby canal," said an official of the owners association of Mystic Heights 1, adding that two weeks ago Tripunithura municipality seized the pumping machine after complaints were raised by local residents.
The case seeking right of operations to the STP and the licence has been in court. "We have been demanding from the builder the rights to operate the plant. Also, a fresh licence should be issued after rectifying these issues.
The municipality has said that the complex needs to have two treatment plants. However, the case is still in court. We demand the intervention of the state government machinery to solve the issue, that is posing a threat to the environment and public health," he added.
The sewage water that has made its way into the parking lot can also lead to public health issues. "We have been testing the quality of water since the waste water started overflowing.
However, during rains, it will mix with the water and flow to nearby places. It can even contaminate the water in the wells nearby," a resident of Mystic Heights said.
TNIE attempted to contact the builders, who were not available.
Last week, a similar complaint was raised against BCG Misty Meadows, and the residential association was fined by Thrikkakara municipality.
Action was taken after it was found that the sewage water was being pumped directly from tanks into nearby waterbodies. The bio waste and non-degradable waste are managed unscientifically, and the waste, including plastic and paper, was being burnt on the terrace.