Overflowing sewage leaves flat residents, neighbours in soup in Kochi

KOCHI: The improper management of sewerage at Mystic Heights, a 20-storey apartment complex in Vyttila, has left residents and those living in its neighbouring areas having to contend with overflowing sewage water.

The 126 families residing in the two-tower complex also face a crisis-like situation with the untreated water flowing into their car park. Residents have raised complaints against the builder, Shwas Homes.

"The builder has not handed over operational rights to the sewage-treatment plant. The plant was built for one tower. However, a few years later, the second tower was built and connected to the plant.

The builder managed to prevent the overflow of sewage water by pumping it to the nearby canal," said an official of the owners association of Mystic Heights 1, adding that two weeks ago Tripunithura municipality seized the pumping machine after complaints were raised by local residents.

The case seeking right of operations to the STP and the licence has been in court. "We have been demanding from the builder the rights to operate the plant. Also, a fresh licence should be issued after rectifying these issues.