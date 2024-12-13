Vaduthala railway overbridge gets technical sanction, agency to finish project in two years

KOCHI: The construction of the Vaduthala railway overbridge (ROB), which would bring relief to hundreds of residents of Chittoor and nearby regions, will commence soon.

Technical sanction for the project was accorded recently. The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) now aims to complete the project in two years.

“The technical sanction for Rs 20.49 crore was granted during a technical committee meeting on December 4. The project received administrative sanction in 2016. The technical sanction means ROB construction can start. The project has been a long-pending demand of the residents of Chittoor, Cheranalloor, Varappuzha, Paravoor and others, who often spend a long time at the railway gate while travelling to Ernakulam and back,” said Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod.

A total of 60.15 ares of land was acquired for the project with the KIIFB allocating Rs 65.51 crore for the acquisition.

“Now, acquisition of 11 plots out of the total 62 plots is left, which they have promised to complete by next week. We will start the tender process once it is done. Our target to complete the project is two years,” said a senior RBDCK official.

While the RBDCK is entrusted with the construction of the approach and service roads, the Indian Railways will build the portion above the railway line. The Centre will bear half of the total construction cost of around Rs 32.49 crore.