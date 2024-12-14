Choco rush, coming right up!

KOCHI: You know that feeling when you’re scrolling Instagram late at night, promising yourself just one more reel, and suddenly, a rich, indulgent chocolate soufflé with a dusting of powdered sugar appears on your screen?
Let’s just say, Shivesh Bhatia is the reason your midnight cravings have gone from casual to couture.
The baker-extraordinaire has been sprinkling his sweet magic all over our feeds, making us believe we could bake matcha chocolate chip cookies as easily as we make instant noodles. With five million followers across social media platforms, a Forbes 30 Under 30 badge, and four bestselling cookbooks, Shivesh is living the dream — one perfectly frosted cake at a time.
His baking journey started like most of ours — experimenting in his kitchen as a teenager. The difference? He never stopped. “At the time, being a guy and baking wasn’t really considered a career option. I was also studying political science in college, but baking kept calling me back,” he says.
By the end of college, Shivesh decided to go all in. “It was scary, sure, but I knew I couldn’t see myself doing anything else,” he says.
When I caught up with Shivesh to talk about his latest book, Chocolate: 100 Irresistible Desserts, I asked about his favourite dessert from the book. I couldn’t resist blurting out mine first: the Ferrero Rocher cake.
He laughs and says, “You stole my answer! That’s my favourite, too. It’s the same effort as any other cake but looks so unique and impressive — perfect for a dinner party showstopper.”
The chocolate-filled pages dive into the endless possibilities of this beloved treat, pairing it with everything from nostalgic flavours like pistachio to bold, refreshing ones like mango and peach. “Every combination has a story,” Shivesh shares. “Some come from cravings, some from travel, and some are just happy accidents.”
He laughs as he remembers how chocolate and pistachio became the hot trend just as his sweet creation launched: “I swear, when I was writing it, nobody was talking about it!”
From indulgent ones like Matilda’s Chocolate Cake to elegant chocolate rose cookie sticks, the book is a treasure trove of recipes for every mood.
The cupcakes, muffins, and brownies section features playful treats like baked KitKat Cheesecake Cups, while the pies and tarts chapter introduces showstoppers like the caramelised white chocolate tart. And for those who love experimenting, the More Sweet Treats section serves up unique delights such as Twicker Bars, Babka Knots, and even Ruby Popcorn.
Shivesh’s chocolate journey is deeply personal. His first memory of chocolate takes him back to his nani’s simple chocolate cake. “It had this perfect crust on top, which I’ve never been able to replicate. She kept all her recipes in this handwritten diary, which I’ve been trying to decode — it’s like solving a sweet mystery,” he says.
It’s these roots that grounded his success and kept him going. From those early baking days to his first big “I’ve made it” moment — landing on the Vogue 20 Under 26 list — Shivesh has built a name for himself by blending the traditional with the new.
His advice for aspiring bakers? “Just start. Don’t overthink,” he says.
With the holiday season knocking, there’s no better excuse to dust off those mixing bowls. And Shivesh Bhatia’s latest book is your ticket to indulgence.
‘Chocolate: 100 Irresistible Desserts’ published by HarperCollins India is priced at Rs 1,299.
Baked KitKat Cheesecake Cups
(Makes 8 cheesecake cups)
Ingredients
Base:
1¼ cups crushed digestive biscuits
¼ cup melted butter
Filling:
3/4 cup cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup fresh cream
1 tablespoon cornflour
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup white chocolate, chopped
1/2 cup condensed milk
Buttercream frosting:
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup icing sugar, sifted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup crushed KitKats
Garnish:
6 KitKats, halved
Melted chocolate
Hot Chocolate
(Makes 2 cups)
Ingredients
2 cups milk
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon cornflour
Zest from 1 orange
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg powder
1/4 cup dark chocolate, chopped
Toasted marshmallows, to top
Method:
1. In a saucepan, simmer 1 cup of milk. Whisk remaining milk with cocoa powder, sugar, cornflour, orange zest, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
2. Add the mixture to the saucepan and stir in dark chocolate. Whisk constantly until thickened.
3. Serve hot, topped with toasted marshmallows.