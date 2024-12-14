Ready to broker peace between Orthodox, Jacobite factions: ICM

KOCHI: The Indian Christian Movement (ICM) will take the initiative to resolve the dispute between Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Church, said its national president Dr John Joseph on Friday.

“The main issue is a dispute over who will control the finances and churches of the Malankara faction. In the Malankara Church constitution of 1934, it is stated that the spiritual head of the Church will be Ignatius who is the patriarch of Antioch and this has been accepted by both the parties then. So the issue is relative,” said Adv K V Sabu, general secretary of ICM.

The tension has been brewing between the two factions since the Supreme Court directed the Jacobite faction to hand over the administration of six churches, three each in Ernakulam and Palakkad to the Orthodox faction.

ICM officials said they would soon present the terms of reference to the heads of both factions. Also, they are preparing to approach the chief minister of Kerala or the prime minister, if necessary, to resolve the issue.