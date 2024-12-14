Sip, Sip,hurray!

Kochi

A touch of heat from the alcohol, the tartness of lemon, and a hint of sweetness from syrup – the night comes alive alongside grand feasts.
KOCHI: Tis the season! In the chill of the wintry, wispy air, what better way to warm up than with some sweet, bitter, and perhaps spiced, cocktails?

It is said that cocktails were inspired by the British punch – a mix of spirits, fruit juices, spices, and other flavours served in large communal bowls at historical punch houses.

There are many theories behind the quirky name given to these alcoholic concoctions. Oxford Dictionary says the word originates from cock + tail, an adjective describing a horse with a docked tail, which came to represent thoroughbred which is mixed. As the drink is mixed, the name might have followed. Another theory suggests the name came from the French word coquetier, a term used for mixed drink in France.

The proper definition of a cocktail emerged a bit later, on May 13, 1806. A New York tabloid, The Balance and Columbian Repository, defined it as “a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water, and bitters”.

Christmas-New Year merriment and drinks have always been deeply intertwined. In ancient times, midwinter celebrations were marked by cheerful feasts, with spiced wines holding a special place. These beverages not only combated the biting cold but also showcased rare spices as a status symbol. Over time, these drinks evolved.

Today, the festive drink landscape includes gingerbread martinis, special punches with exotic ingredients, and fancy cocktails, making Christmas beverages delightfully diverse.

So, let us indulge in these spirited delights this holiday season. Responsibly, of course!

Santa’s secret

Ingredients

  • Ice - As per need

  • Rosemary infused simple syrup: 1 oz.

  • Orange liqueur: 2 oz.

  • Cranberry juice: 3 oz.

  • Prosecco

  • Rosemary sprigs and cranberries for garnish

Method: Shake ice, syrup, orange liqueur and cranberry juice. Equally pour the contents over ice into a low ball glass — I really love large square ice cubes. Top with prosecco. Add the garnishes.

Electric wave

By Chef Arun Vijyan

Ingredients

  • Vodka: 60 ml

  • White rum: 30 ml

  • Orange juice: 90 ml

  • Pineapple juice: 90 ml

  • Blue curacao: 50

  • Fresh cream: 20 ml

Method: Add vodka, white rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, blue curacao and cream into a blender. Blend all together. Serve in a tall glass.

Rhubarb rose lemon soda

By Sheeba La Fleur

Ingredients

  • Lemon juice: 22 ml (freshly-squeezed)

  • Rhubarb syrup: 22 ml

  • Rose water: 3 drops

  • Soda water

  • Ice

  • Lemon slice or twist: To garnish

  • Edible rose petal: 3 drops

Method: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine lemon juice, rhubarb syrup, and rose water. Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds to chill and combine the ingredients. Strain the mixture into a small, chilled glass. Gently top off with soda water. Stir lightly to combine. Garnish with a lemon slice, a twist, or an edible rose petal. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Sweet & sour fruit punch

By Surekha Rajesh

Ingredients

  • Cranberry juice: 1 cup

  • Orange juice: 1/4 cup

  • Apple juice: 1/4 cup

  • Pineapple juice: 1/4 cup

  • Ginger ale or Sprite: As needed

  • Vodka: 1/4 cup (adjust as desired)

  • Jalapeños: 2 (Can use green chilies)

  • Salt: 1/8 tsp

  • Cinnamon stick: 1

  • Star anise: 3-4 pods

  • Cloves: 2-3

  • Sugar and salt: To rim the glass

  • Ice cubes

  • Fresh cranberries: To garnish

  • Sprigs of rosemary: To garnish

Method: In a large jar, combine cranberry juice, orange juice, apple juice, pineapple juice, cinnamon stick, star anise, and cloves. Stir well. In a mixer, crush chilies with salt. Add it to the juice blend and stir. Let it sit for 10–15 minutes. Refrigerate until it’s chilled. Before serving, rim the edges of the glasses with a mix of sugar and salt. Add ice cubes to each glass. Pour 1/4 cup vodka into the glass. Top with 1/2 cup of fruit punch. Add a splash of ginger ale or Sprite.

Decorate with sprigs of rosemary and fresh cranberries for a festive and aromatic presentation.

Mirchi citrus

By Chef Arun Vijayan

Ingredients

  • Orange juice: 200 ml

  • Chilli: 1 (finely chopped)

  • Coriander: 2 g (chopped)

  • Sugar syrup: 15 ml

  • Lemon juice: 10 ml

Method: In a glass or shaker, add chilli and coriander, and pour orange juice, sugar syrup and lemon juice. Using a muddler, press down and twist the ingredients. Repeat a couple of times, and shake everything well.

Gingerbread martini

Ingredients

  • Irish cream liqueur- 1 oz

  • Milk- 1 oz

  • Coffee-flavored liqueur: 1.5 oz

  • Vodka: 1.5 oz

  • Gingerbread-flavoured syrup: 1.5 oz

  • Ice: ¼ cup

Method: Add Irish cream liqueur, milk, coffee-flavoured liqueur, vodka, and gingerbread flavoured syrup in a cocktail mixer. Fill with ice and shake well. Serve in a chilled martini glass.

Pineapple coconut water mocktail

By Sheeba La Fleur

Ingredients

  • Fresh pineapple juice: 1 cup

  • Coconut water: 1/2 cup

  • Lime juice: 1 tbsp

  • Honey: 1 tsp (adjust for desired sweetness)

  • Ice cubes

  • Garnish: Pineapple slice or sprig of mint

Method: Blend pineapple until smooth. Strain the juice. In a cocktail shaker or a mixing glass, combine the pineapple juice, coconut water, lime juice, and honey. Stir or shake well until the honey dissolves and the mixture is fully combined. Fill a serving glass with ice cubes to keep the drink chilled and refreshing. Pour the mixed drink over the ice. Add a slice of pineapple to the rim of the glass or place a sprig of mint on top for a tropical flair. Serve immediately.

Grape wine sparkler

By Ammu Jinto

Ingredients

  • Grape wine: 50 ml

  • Fresh lemon juice: 1/4 tsp

  • Pineapple juice: 75 ml

  • Fresh mint leaves: 3–4

  • Ice cubes: To fill 3/4 of the glass

  • Soda water: Optional

  • Fresh mint sprig, lemon wheel: To garnish

Method: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes to chill the drink while mixing. Add grape wine, lemon juice, and mint leaves to the shaker. Gently press the mint leaves with a muddler or the back of a spoon to release their aromatic oils. Pour the pineapple juice into the shaker with the other ingredients. Secure the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds to mix and chill the drink. Fill a highball glass with ice cubes, leaving about 1–2 cm of space at the top for the garnish and soda water. Strain the cocktail mixture into the prepared glass over the ice. Top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint and a lemon wheel for a decorative touch.

Compiled by Krishna P S & Parvana K B

Oxford dictionary
Cocktails

