Sip, Sip,hurray!

KOCHI: Tis the season! In the chill of the wintry, wispy air, what better way to warm up than with some sweet, bitter, and perhaps spiced, cocktails?

A touch of heat from the alcohol, the tartness of lemon, and a hint of sweetness from syrup – the night comes alive alongside grand feasts.

It is said that cocktails were inspired by the British punch – a mix of spirits, fruit juices, spices, and other flavours served in large communal bowls at historical punch houses.

There are many theories behind the quirky name given to these alcoholic concoctions. Oxford Dictionary says the word originates from cock + tail, an adjective describing a horse with a docked tail, which came to represent thoroughbred which is mixed. As the drink is mixed, the name might have followed. Another theory suggests the name came from the French word coquetier, a term used for mixed drink in France.

The proper definition of a cocktail emerged a bit later, on May 13, 1806. A New York tabloid, The Balance and Columbian Repository, defined it as “a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water, and bitters”.

Christmas-New Year merriment and drinks have always been deeply intertwined. In ancient times, midwinter celebrations were marked by cheerful feasts, with spiced wines holding a special place. These beverages not only combated the biting cold but also showcased rare spices as a status symbol. Over time, these drinks evolved.

Today, the festive drink landscape includes gingerbread martinis, special punches with exotic ingredients, and fancy cocktails, making Christmas beverages delightfully diverse.

So, let us indulge in these spirited delights this holiday season. Responsibly, of course!