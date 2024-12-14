Sip, Sip,hurray!

KOCHI: Tis the season! In the chill of the wintry, wispy air, what better way to warm up than with some sweet, bitter, and perhaps spiced, cocktails?
A touch of heat from the alcohol, the tartness of lemon, and a hint of sweetness from syrup – the night comes alive alongside grand feasts.
It is said that cocktails were inspired by the British punch – a mix of spirits, fruit juices, spices, and other flavours served in large communal bowls at historical punch houses.
There are many theories behind the quirky name given to these alcoholic concoctions. Oxford Dictionary says the word originates from cock + tail, an adjective describing a horse with a docked tail, which came to represent thoroughbred which is mixed. As the drink is mixed, the name might have followed. Another theory suggests the name came from the French word coquetier, a term used for mixed drink in France.
The proper definition of a cocktail emerged a bit later, on May 13, 1806. A New York tabloid, The Balance and Columbian Repository, defined it as “a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water, and bitters”.
Christmas-New Year merriment and drinks have always been deeply intertwined. In ancient times, midwinter celebrations were marked by cheerful feasts, with spiced wines holding a special place. These beverages not only combated the biting cold but also showcased rare spices as a status symbol. Over time, these drinks evolved.
Today, the festive drink landscape includes gingerbread martinis, special punches with exotic ingredients, and fancy cocktails, making Christmas beverages delightfully diverse.
So, let us indulge in these spirited delights this holiday season. Responsibly, of course!
Santa’s secret
Ingredients
Ice - As per need
Rosemary infused simple syrup: 1 oz.
Orange liqueur: 2 oz.
Cranberry juice: 3 oz.
Prosecco
Rosemary sprigs and cranberries for garnish
Method: Shake ice, syrup, orange liqueur and cranberry juice. Equally pour the contents over ice into a low ball glass — I really love large square ice cubes. Top with prosecco. Add the garnishes.
Electric wave
By Chef Arun Vijyan
Ingredients
Vodka: 60 ml
White rum: 30 ml
Orange juice: 90 ml
Pineapple juice: 90 ml
Blue curacao: 50
Fresh cream: 20 ml
Method: Add vodka, white rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, blue curacao and cream into a blender. Blend all together. Serve in a tall glass.
Rhubarb rose lemon soda
By Sheeba La Fleur
Ingredients
Lemon juice: 22 ml (freshly-squeezed)
Rhubarb syrup: 22 ml
Rose water: 3 drops
Soda water
Ice
Lemon slice or twist: To garnish
Edible rose petal: 3 drops
Method: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine lemon juice, rhubarb syrup, and rose water. Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds to chill and combine the ingredients. Strain the mixture into a small, chilled glass. Gently top off with soda water. Stir lightly to combine. Garnish with a lemon slice, a twist, or an edible rose petal. Serve immediately and enjoy.
Sweet & sour fruit punch
By Surekha Rajesh
Ingredients
Cranberry juice: 1 cup
Orange juice: 1/4 cup
Apple juice: 1/4 cup
Pineapple juice: 1/4 cup
Ginger ale or Sprite: As needed
Vodka: 1/4 cup (adjust as desired)
Jalapeños: 2 (Can use green chilies)
Salt: 1/8 tsp
Cinnamon stick: 1
Star anise: 3-4 pods
Cloves: 2-3
Sugar and salt: To rim the glass
Ice cubes
Fresh cranberries: To garnish
Sprigs of rosemary: To garnish
Method: In a large jar, combine cranberry juice, orange juice, apple juice, pineapple juice, cinnamon stick, star anise, and cloves. Stir well. In a mixer, crush chilies with salt. Add it to the juice blend and stir. Let it sit for 10–15 minutes. Refrigerate until it’s chilled. Before serving, rim the edges of the glasses with a mix of sugar and salt. Add ice cubes to each glass. Pour 1/4 cup vodka into the glass. Top with 1/2 cup of fruit punch. Add a splash of ginger ale or Sprite.
Decorate with sprigs of rosemary and fresh cranberries for a festive and aromatic presentation.
Mirchi citrus
By Chef Arun Vijayan
Ingredients
Orange juice: 200 ml
Chilli: 1 (finely chopped)
Coriander: 2 g (chopped)
Sugar syrup: 15 ml
Lemon juice: 10 ml
Method: In a glass or shaker, add chilli and coriander, and pour orange juice, sugar syrup and lemon juice. Using a muddler, press down and twist the ingredients. Repeat a couple of times, and shake everything well.
Gingerbread martini
Ingredients
Irish cream liqueur- 1 oz
Milk- 1 oz
Coffee-flavored liqueur: 1.5 oz
Vodka: 1.5 oz
Gingerbread-flavoured syrup: 1.5 oz
Ice: ¼ cup
Method: Add Irish cream liqueur, milk, coffee-flavoured liqueur, vodka, and gingerbread flavoured syrup in a cocktail mixer. Fill with ice and shake well. Serve in a chilled martini glass.
Pineapple coconut water mocktail
By Sheeba La Fleur
Ingredients
Fresh pineapple juice: 1 cup
Coconut water: 1/2 cup
Lime juice: 1 tbsp
Honey: 1 tsp (adjust for desired sweetness)
Ice cubes
Garnish: Pineapple slice or sprig of mint
Method: Blend pineapple until smooth. Strain the juice. In a cocktail shaker or a mixing glass, combine the pineapple juice, coconut water, lime juice, and honey. Stir or shake well until the honey dissolves and the mixture is fully combined. Fill a serving glass with ice cubes to keep the drink chilled and refreshing. Pour the mixed drink over the ice. Add a slice of pineapple to the rim of the glass or place a sprig of mint on top for a tropical flair. Serve immediately.
Grape wine sparkler
By Ammu Jinto
Ingredients
Grape wine: 50 ml
Fresh lemon juice: 1/4 tsp
Pineapple juice: 75 ml
Fresh mint leaves: 3–4
Ice cubes: To fill 3/4 of the glass
Soda water: Optional
Fresh mint sprig, lemon wheel: To garnish
Method: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes to chill the drink while mixing. Add grape wine, lemon juice, and mint leaves to the shaker. Gently press the mint leaves with a muddler or the back of a spoon to release their aromatic oils. Pour the pineapple juice into the shaker with the other ingredients. Secure the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds to mix and chill the drink. Fill a highball glass with ice cubes, leaving about 1–2 cm of space at the top for the garnish and soda water. Strain the cocktail mixture into the prepared glass over the ice. Top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint and a lemon wheel for a decorative touch.
Compiled by Krishna P S & Parvana K B