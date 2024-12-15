Ernakulam GMCH doctor checked wrong X-ray, alleges woman

KOCHI: A 34-year-old woman on Saturday came out against Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital alleging that the doctor who treated her prescribed a medicine after checking the wrong X-ray report.

The Kalamassery native, who sought treatment for back pain at the hospital, alleged that the medicine was prescribed after checking the report of a 64-year-old patient.

Following the issue, she filed a complaint with the health minister and the hospital authorities.

Meanwhile, the medical college hospital authorities have directed the department heads to investigate the complaint.

“We have directed the resident medical officer, head of the departments of orthopaedics and radiodiagnostics, to investigate the complaint,” said an official with the Medical College Hospital.