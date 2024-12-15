Man’s body found pierced on top of NIO gate in Kochi's Mangalavanam

KOCHI: The body of a man, suspected to be street dweller near the Marine Drive area, was found stuck on top of the gates of the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) at Mangalavanam near High Court on Saturday.

The victim’s body was stuck on vertical iron rods of the gate and the pointed rods had pierced into his body.

Though the person is yet to be identified, police suspect that the deceased, who is around 40, was a street dweller from Tamil Nadu. It was around 6am that people who were out for morning walk found the body on top of the NIO’s eastern gate near Mangalavanam bird sanctuary.

The body was naked. Soon, information was passed on to the police. “The gate has a height of over 10ft. It has sharp-edged iron protection bars on top. We suspect that the iron bars pierced into his body while he was trying to scale the gate. But the exact cause will be known only after postmortem,” an official said.