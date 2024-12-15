Russia emerges champions of Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta 2024

The 13th edition of the Admiral’s Cup, which kicked off on December 9, featured 53 skilled sailors, including 14 women, from 25 nations. The Indian contingent included teams from INA, Ezhimala, and the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra.

In contrast, the 2023 edition had seen participation from 21 countries, with Italy emerging as champions, India securing second place, and the UK and Germany sharing third. The expanded roster of nations highlighted the growing prominence of the Admiral’s Cup on the global sailing calendar.

The Admiral’s Cup, established in 2010, is an annual event aimed at “building bridges of friendship with friendly foreign countries, strengthening navy-to-navy engagement, and showcasing the world-class facilities of Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala,” read a Navy statement.

The winners were felicitated during a ceremony held this weekend at Ettikulam Beach in Ezhimala. Vice Admiral C R Praveen Nair, commandant of INA, was the chief guest.