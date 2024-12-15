Russia emerges champions of Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta 2024

After a week-long, scintillating contest off the coast of Ezhimala in Kannur, team Russia emerged as champions of the prestigious Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta 2024, organised by the Indian Navy. The winning team was represented by Lt Gorkunov Petr llyich and Cdt Loshichinina Polina Vladislavovna.
Italy and India were the runners-up. While the former’s team was represented by Midshipman Carlo Leonardo and Ensign Camilla Bernabei, SLt Japman Avtar and Cdt P K Reddy carried the banner for the host country.
In the men’s individual category, Lt Gorkunov Petr Ilyich from Russia claimed the top spot with a flawless performance. He was closely followed by Singapore’s 2Lt Darius Lee Kheng Wee, and Greece’s Ensign Pappas Vissarion H N, who secured the second and third places, respectively.
The women’s individual category saw an electrifying finish as Ensign Camilla Bernabei of Italy sailed her way to the gold. Russia’s Cdt Loshichinina Polina Vladislavovna grabbed silver, while India’s own SLt Isha Shah proudly clinched the bronze, earning applause from the home crowd.
The 13th edition of the Admiral’s Cup, which kicked off on December 9, featured 53 skilled sailors, including 14 women, from 25 nations. The Indian contingent included teams from INA, Ezhimala, and the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra.
In contrast, the 2023 edition had seen participation from 21 countries, with Italy emerging as champions, India securing second place, and the UK and Germany sharing third. The expanded roster of nations highlighted the growing prominence of the Admiral’s Cup on the global sailing calendar.
The Admiral’s Cup, established in 2010, is an annual event aimed at “building bridges of friendship with friendly foreign countries, strengthening navy-to-navy engagement, and showcasing the world-class facilities of Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala,” read a Navy statement.
The winners were felicitated during a ceremony held this weekend at Ettikulam Beach in Ezhimala. Vice Admiral C R Praveen Nair, commandant of INA, was the chief guest.
Beyond the waves
The visiting foreign teams and officials also had the opportunity to experience India’s vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes. Highlights included guided tours of INA’s state-of-the-art facilities, a fitness trek to the iconic Mount Dilli, and cultural showcases that offered a taste of India’s rich heritage.