Tree uprooted by jumbos falls on bike at Neriyamangalam in Ernakulam, student dies

KOCHI: A 21-year-old BTech student died after a tree uprooted by wild elephants fell on her at Neriyamangalam on Saturday evening. The deceased is Ann Mary C V, a resident of Kanjikode, Palakkad, and third-year engineering student of MA College, Kothamangalam.

The incident occurred when Ann and her friend Althaf Aboobacker, 21, of Adivad near Kothamangalam, were travelling on a motorcycle from Neriyamangalam to Kothamangalam. Althaf was riding the motorcycle and Ann was riding pillion. When they reached Chembankuzhi, near Neendapara, a tree uprooted by a wild elephant herd fell on them.

Ann suffered serious injuries. Residents and forest officials who gathered at the place rescued the two after moving the tree. The duo was rushed to a private hospital in Kothamangalam.

However, Ann succumbed to injuries. Police officials said Althaf also suffered serious injuries but his condition is stable now. The body of Ann was shifted to Ernakulam Medical College, Kalamassery, for postmortem examination, which will be held on Sunday. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.