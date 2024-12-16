Gujarat native arrested for cheating Karukkutty man of Rs 56 lakh

KOCHI: The Angamaly police arrested a 49-year-old Gujarat native settled in Dubai for allegedly cheating a Karukkutty native of Rs 56.50 lakh by promising huge profit through short-term online trading. The arrested has been identified as Parthiv Nalinkant Jani.

According to police, the suspect who is a member of a large gang, contacted the victim through WhatsApp and promised him huge profits if he invested a few thousands of rupees at first. The suspect also made the victim install a fake app through a link provided, the police said.

“Initially, the victim received good profit, which prompted him to invest more money. He kept on investing amounts in lakhs and the app installed on his mobile phone showed huge returns. Then, the suspect asked the victim to transfer `56.50 lakh at one go and the victim fell prey to it. The victim was convinced that he had made profit after the app on his phone displayed more than `3 crore as profit,” said sub inspector K A Wilson, who was part of the investigation team.

The fraudsters further asked the victim to transfer `60 lakh to withdraw the `3 crore profit, upon which the victim felt suspicious about the whole trading. He immediately registered a case on the NCRB portal and with the Angamaly police. The authorities were able to freeze `28 lakh transferred to the suspect’s bank account and the probe was initiated in detail.