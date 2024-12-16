Malappuram lad, Agniveer among winners of Kochi Navy Marathon

KOCHI: Even before the break of dawn on what would otherwise have been a quiet Sunday, the Sagarika International Cruise Terminal in Willingdon Island was buzzing as over 5,000 participants lined up for the many races held as part of the Kochi Navy Marathon.

The crowd included defence personnel and civilians, but they were indistinguishable from each other as each runner sported the blue-white jersey provided with the marathon registration. Some ran for glory, a few for a cause, many for fitness — their Strava primed and ready, and others simply for leisure. The event, now in its fifth year, featured three races: the gruelling 21km Venduruthy Run, the competitive 10km Dronacharya Run, and the 5km Garuda Run. They were held in two categories, open and women’s.

Malappuram lad Mohammed Sabeel pipped two Senegal nationals to emerge the champion in the open Venduruthy Run. He finished the 21-km race in 75.21 minutes. Collins Kipkrui Sang and Gilbert Kipkosgei followed in 77.16 and 80.11 minutes, respectively. Somya, an Agniveer of the Indian Navy, won the corresponding women’s race after a near-photo finish. She finished in 111.29 minutes, with Bismy Augustine close behind (111.37 minutes). Rema A K came in third, clocking 112.18 minutes.

In the open 10km event, Ajit K finished first, in 36.10 minutes. The Navy’s Hemanth Kumar and Subhashis Manna followed with timings of 37.19 and 37.26 minutes, respectively.

In the women’s event, Jincy G clinched the top spot on the podium with a timing of 40.10 minutes. Feminine Treesa (48.51 mins) and Navy’s SLt Anouska Yadav (54.48 mins) finished behind her. Earlier in the day, Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Upal Kundu, and Chief Staff Officer (Training) Rear Admiral Satish Shenai flagged off the runs.

“People in Kochi are already fitness enthusiasts. We want to run shoulder to shoulder with them,” Rear Admiral Upal Kundu had said during a curtain raiser held in October.

Champions

