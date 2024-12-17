How obesity causes kidney ailments

KOCHI: Obesity has grown into a global epidemic, affecting nearly every corner of the world. According to 2022 data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), 43 per cent of adults were categorised as overweight, with 16 per cent classified as obese. Closer to home, India’s National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) revealed a concerning trend: 40 per cent of women and 12 per cent of men exhibit abdominal obesity.

While obesity is widely recognised for its role in metabolic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, its direct impact on kidney health is often underappreciated. However, evidence reveals that the kidneys are not just passive participants but key organs at risk due to obesity.

Increased metabolic demand

As body weight increases, so does the metabolic demand. This heightened demand leads to elevated pressure within the kidneys, specifically in the filtering units called glomeruli. To adapt, the kidneys undergo compensatory glomerular hyperfiltration, which can result in protein loss in the urine — a condition termed proteinuria — even in individuals without prior kidney disease.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Obesity dramatically increases the risk of developing CKD. Research shows individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) exceeding 30 are three times more likely to develop CKD compared to those with a healthy BMI. For patients already diagnosed with kidney disease, obesity accelerates the decline in kidney function.