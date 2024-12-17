INTERVIEW| ‘I am not very popular with men, they think I am too loud’

KOCHI: Veteran filmmaker and this year’s IFFK Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Ann Hui, has a work life akin to a steady stream, finding its way through the most tortuous terrains. At 77, accolades sit lightly on her shoulders, matched only by her steadfast attitude to prioritise work over all difficulties.

She has witnessed decades of life unfolding around her, as Hong Kong her place of origin transitioned from colonial rule to the grip of an Asian giant. Ann has navigated through films, academia, and television assignments with unwavering focus. Yet, she remains unfazed by the recognition, her heart still awaiting projects that inspire her to work again, albeit more slowly than before.

TNIE caught up with Ann on the sidelines of the 2024 International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) for a freewheeling chat. Excerpts:

How do you view your journey so far?

Filmmaking is quite difficult, but I have never dwelled on the challenges. Each person’s journey is unique. People often calculate how much to give to their career, but I have never done that. I am unmarried – I am not very popular with men, they think I am too loud (laughs). So I gave all that I had to the field I worked in.

You come from a region with geopolitical identity issues. Has this influenced your films, which often explore themes like identity crises in relationships and personalities?

Of course. I grew up in a middle-class family with economic and cultural standing, and healthy aspirations for children. But the society around me carried contradictions — there was a split between reality and what we studied.

For example, we spoke Cantonese but were taught in English. We read about lifestyles, like afternoon tea, which were alien to our culture. This was disorienting as a child.

Later, I found it agonising that my Chinese wasn’t good enough to write creatively, yet my English wasn’t native-level either. As someone with literary aspirations, this phase was unsettling.