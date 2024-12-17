Jumbo tramples 40-year-old to death in Kerala's Kuttampuzha

KOCHI: Tension prevailed in Kuttampuzha panchayat on Monday night as a wild elephant trampled a 40-year-old man at Knacherry. Eldhose, of Kodiyatt house, a daily wage labourer, was returning home after work when a wild elephant chased and trampled him between Urulanthanni and Pinavoorkudi.

According to ward member Joshi Pottackal, the incident occurred around 8.15pm. “Eldhose had got down from the bus and was walking towards his house located near Knacherry temple. As Eldhose was alone, nobody noticed the incident. His death came to light after passersby found the body on the road. Eldhose had died on the spot,” said Joshi.

The death of Eldhose comes just two days after a college student was killed after a palm tree uprooted by a wild elephant fell on her at Chembankuzhy near Neriamangalam. The girl, Ann Mary of Palakkad, was riding pillion on her friend’s bike when the incident occurred.

Irate over the frequent incidents of wild elephant attacks, the residents took to the street and held a protest demanding immediate steps to end the elephant menace.

The protesters said they will not allow to remove the body of Eldhose from the spot until the forest department gives an assurance on ending the elephant menace.

“The entire panchayat is under the grip of fear as wild elephants are roaming the area day and night. We have urged the government to install solar fencing to stop elephants from entering human habitations,” said Kuttampuzha panchayat president Kanthi Vellakayyan.