Maharajas college alumni-management spat over office space intensifies

KOCHI: The tiff between the Maharaja’s College Old Students Association (MCOSA) and the college authorities over the former’s forceful eviction from its office -- which it had been given 35 years ago -- has intensified.

Reconciliation efforts by the alumni, including former minister T M Thomas Isaac, Venu Rajamony, Justice K Sukumaran and Justice P S Gopinath, failed to make headway. The Association has also refuted the claims made by the college authorities, that the space is needed to start courses, to evict them.

The issue between the MCOSA and the Maharaja’s College management comes at a time when the institution is gearing up to celebrate its 150th anniversary. As to what led to the eviction of MCOSA, an office-bearer said, “Things took a turn for the worse after the association pointed out the shortcomings in the construction of the auditorium and also the non-collection of the rent -- the dues amount to more than Rs 2 crore -- from the stalls operating at the Maharaja’s College Stadium.”

Members of the association said the claim by the college that the rooms are needed to start four-year degree courses is not true. “The room that OSA had been using as its office can barely fit four desks and benches. Meanwhile, the college authorities have completely forgotten about the 7,000 sq ft old library that is lying vacant and the language library. All the rooms earmarked for libraries except the one for the history department are lying vacant,” said a lecturer.

Meanwhile, expressing his deep concern over the “undesirable” developments in the college, Justice K Sukumaran said, “Prima facie, the acts of the college authorities appear to constitute offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). The situation appears to be very serious, particularly when viewed from the antecedent history and traditions of the college.”

He termed the breaking and entry into the association’s office by the college authorities as an attempted and alleged criminal trespass. “Massive contributions have been made by the old students towards the development of the college, including for the construction of the new auditorium, which has been left incomplete,” Justice Sukumaran said.

Apart from the criminal acts attributed to the college authorities, there is also a reference to the new alumni association.