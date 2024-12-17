Maharajas college alumni-management spat over office space intensifies

KOCHI: The tiff between the Maharaja’s College Old Students Association (MCOSA) and the college authorities over the former’s forceful eviction from its office -- which it had been given 35 years ago -- has intensified.
Reconciliation efforts by the alumni, including former minister T M Thomas Isaac, Venu Rajamony, Justice K Sukumaran and Justice P S Gopinath, failed to make headway. The Association has also refuted the claims made by the college authorities, that the space is needed to start courses, to evict them.
The issue between the MCOSA and the Maharaja’s College management comes at a time when the institution is gearing up to celebrate its 150th anniversary. As to what led to the eviction of MCOSA, an office-bearer said, “Things took a turn for the worse after the association pointed out the shortcomings in the construction of the auditorium and also the non-collection of the rent -- the dues amount to more than Rs 2 crore -- from the stalls operating at the Maharaja’s College Stadium.”
Members of the association said the claim by the college that the rooms are needed to start four-year degree courses is not true. “The room that OSA had been using as its office can barely fit four desks and benches. Meanwhile, the college authorities have completely forgotten about the 7,000 sq ft old library that is lying vacant and the language library. All the rooms earmarked for libraries except the one for the history department are lying vacant,” said a lecturer.
Meanwhile, expressing his deep concern over the “undesirable” developments in the college, Justice K Sukumaran said, “Prima facie, the acts of the college authorities appear to constitute offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). The situation appears to be very serious, particularly when viewed from the antecedent history and traditions of the college.”
He termed the breaking and entry into the association’s office by the college authorities as an attempted and alleged criminal trespass. “Massive contributions have been made by the old students towards the development of the college, including for the construction of the new auditorium, which has been left incomplete,” Justice Sukumaran said.
Apart from the criminal acts attributed to the college authorities, there is also a reference to the new alumni association.
“When the MCOSA has been functioning since the initial stages of the college, the sudden and speedy formation of the new association is suspect as due to malafide intention organised with a sly and sinister motive to deprive the rights and privileges lawfully enjoyed by the association,” said Justice Sukumaran.
He warned that if the issue is not settled amicably, the MCOSA will have to initiate appropriate proceedings, including invocation of the writ jurisdiction of the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution.
Action may also be taken before the Human Rights Commission, Ombudsman and Lok Ayukta, he said, adding that it is the preemptory duty of the principal to avoid such a grave situation threatening the reputation of the premier educational institutions.
Earlier, the college authorities had claimed that the MCOSA has been unduly interfering in the workings of the institution. In response, Venu Rajamony, former ambassador of India to the Netherlands and an alumnus, said, “For an institution, the participation of its alumni in its development and academic activities paves the way for its growth. If you look at the National Education Policy (NEP), it has been mentioned that alumni can play an important role in supporting institutions and enhancing the quality of education. It can be seen that this happens across the world. The best universities in the US go out and seek the support of their alumni. It is wonderful that the old students association of the college has been so active for decades. Teachers and principals have come and gone, but the association remained.”
Venu said NEP talks about involving alumni in colleges. “They are needed to help guide the college authorities in terms of what should be the curriculum, what should be taught and status of employment opportunities.”