The growing concern over men’s loneliness

KOCHI: Loneliness has developed as a significant issue worldwide, affecting individuals across cultures and societies. For the past decade, countries in both the East and the West have reported increasing levels of loneliness, with men often experiencing this more profoundly than women.
This phenomenon has only intensified in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, where isolation and lockdowns disrupted social connections, and even after the world reopened, many struggled to regain their social footing.
Why Are Men More Affected?
Cultural expectations
Societal norms play a substantial role in shaping men’s experiences with loneliness. The traditional concept of masculinity emphasises independence, self-reliance, and emotional stoicism, discouraging vulnerability or seeking help. These cultural pressures often prevent men from building or maintaining meaningful connections, as they feel compelled to adhere to these restrictive expectations.
Social isolation
Men typically have smaller social networks than women. Life transitions such as changing jobs, moving to a new city, or retiring further complicate the ability to establish new connections. Coupled with the demands of work and career, men often lack the time or opportunity for social interactions, exacerbating feelings of isolation.
Life transitions and mental health
Significant life changes, including marriage, divorce, or the loss of loved ones, can disrupt social networks and create stress, amplifying loneliness. Mental health issues like depression and anxiety also play a role, as they reduce self-esteem and confidence, leading to isolation. Physical health challenges, such as chronic illnesses or disabilities, further limit opportunities for social engagement.
Economic and digital factors
Urbanisation has created densely populated but individualistic environments where community ties are weak. The rise of social media has also transformed interactions, favouring online communication over face-to-face connections, which often diminishes the quality of relationships.
The impact
Loneliness profoundly affects both mental and physical health:
Mental health: Loneliness contributes to depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline, including risks of dementia due to a lack of mental stimulation and chronic stress.
Physical health: Studies link loneliness to cardiovascular issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and weakened immunity. Stress-related sleep disturbances, such as insomnia, are also common.
Behavioral consequences: Loneliness can lead to substance abuse, unhealthy eating habits, and reduced physical activity. Social withdrawal becomes more common, further straining relationships and exacerbating isolation.
Increased mortality risk: Loneliness is now recognised as a serious risk factor for early mortality, akin to smoking or obesity.
Practical tips to reduce loneliness
Addressing loneliness requires a multi-faceted approach, both individually and socially. Therapy, community engagement, and breaking societal stereotypes about masculinity are key.
Engage in community activities such as attending local events, joining clubs, or participating in classes of interest.
Reconnect with old friends and rebuild social circles by organising meetups or alumni gatherings.
Volunteering and giving back to society is a great way to meet like-minded individuals and feel purposeful.
Pursue hobbies and physical activities: Explore interests and stay active with regular exercise, yoga, or group sports.
Practice relaxation techniques such as meditation and mindfulness that can help reduce stress and improve mental well-being.
Prioritise self-care and focus on activities that bring joy and relaxation.
Breaking the stereotypes
A crucial part of combating loneliness in men is challenging harmful societal expectations. Men should be encouraged to embrace vulnerability, seek help, and openly express emotions. This cultural shift can pave the way for healthier, more fulfilling social lives.
The writer is a clinical psychologist, Prayatna, Kochi