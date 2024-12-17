The growing concern over men’s loneliness

KOCHI: Loneliness has developed as a significant issue worldwide, affecting individuals across cultures and societies. For the past decade, countries in both the East and the West have reported increasing levels of loneliness, with men often experiencing this more profoundly than women.

This phenomenon has only intensified in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, where isolation and lockdowns disrupted social connections, and even after the world reopened, many struggled to regain their social footing.

Why Are Men More Affected?

Cultural expectations

Societal norms play a substantial role in shaping men’s experiences with loneliness. The traditional concept of masculinity emphasises independence, self-reliance, and emotional stoicism, discouraging vulnerability or seeking help. These cultural pressures often prevent men from building or maintaining meaningful connections, as they feel compelled to adhere to these restrictive expectations.

Social isolation

Men typically have smaller social networks than women. Life transitions such as changing jobs, moving to a new city, or retiring further complicate the ability to establish new connections. Coupled with the demands of work and career, men often lack the time or opportunity for social interactions, exacerbating feelings of isolation.