A quiet suburban corner in Kakkanad that was home to a revered judge

KOCHI: Once a quiet suburban neighbourhood in Kakkanad, Judgemukku is now a bustling corner littered with shops and businesses and a flurry of traffic. No passage through this locality is without thoughts meandering as to why the place got such a peculiar name. A creole of Judge and mukku (which means corner). TNIE paid a visit to learn how the place got its name.

“The area is known as Judge Mukku because a high court judge once lived here,” say all the shopkeepers. Surprisingly, the name is relatively new when compared to other neighbourhoods nearby.

“It was in the 1960s. Then, Justice P T Raman Nayar, the chief justice of Kerala High Court, was staying in this area. He moved subsequently. His residence today is now a convent,” reveals P M Younus, the local councillor.

“Raman sir bought an identity to what was otherwise an obscure corner of Thrikkakara,” says Balachandran, a local resident. “He was such a decorative and erudite person,” the 73-year-old adds.

Who is Justice Raman Nayar? Justice P T Raman Nayar, who hails from Palakkad, is the only Indian civil service officer to be nominated as a judge (in 1957). He later went on to become the chief justice of the Kerala High Court.

Among his notable rulings include the liquidation of the Pala Central Bank in 1960 and the acquittal of Catholic priest Fr Benedict Onamkulum in the Maria Kutty murder case. His commission of inquiry reports into the Andhra rice deal, considered as the first allegation of corruption against the ruling government in 1958, had a butterfly effect which eventually saw the fall of the EMS government.