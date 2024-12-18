‘Bangladesh will move towards light’

KOCHI: The house in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, where legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak and his niece, celebrated writer Mahasweta Devi, spent years, stood as a reminder of the country’s past as part of the Indian side of Bengal. It was akin to a pilgrimage site where love for the arts transcended earthly realms.

In August this year, as the Sheikh Hasina government fell and miscreants went on a rampage, the house — built in traditional style with wooden windows bearing antique charm and an expansive, nostalgic courtyard — was razed to the ground. All that remains now is rubble, much to the dismay of film lovers in Bangladesh and West Bengal.

Notably, it was also the venue for the Ritwik Ghatak Film Society’s regular meetings and the annual film festival. “It was a sacred spot for us. Personally, it is where I got inspiration to pursue filmmaking,” says Ahsan Kabir Liton, a Bangladeshi filmmaker, TV drama director, and writer, who is attending IFFK this year as part of the Federation of Film Societies of India’s K R Mohanan Endowment jury.

Bangladeshi cinema’s long history and deep ties to the ethos of the region have rendered the country a natural hub for artistes, who view the current situation as a matter of concern. Yet, there is hope in the air, says Ahsan.

“It is the land of art in more ways than one, as home to Rabindranath Tagore, Lallan Fakir, Chaitanya, etc. Nobody can erase that legacy so soon,” he asserts.

Ahsan adds that the attacks occurred at a time when law and order in the country were in a mess, and accountability was low. “But things are slowly falling into place. Authorities seem to be getting a firmer grip on the state of affairs. I believe everything will be back to normal soon,” says Ahsan, who is also the deputy director (drama) at Rajshahi University.