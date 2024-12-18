INTERVIEW | ‘Youngest-at-IFFK tag serves as a cool icebreaker’: Filmmaker Cyril Abraham Dennis

KOCHI: At just 20, Cyril Abraham Dennis, the youngest filmmaker at the 29th edition of IFFK, brings a fresh perspective with his debut feature film Watusi Zombie. The film, set in pre-pandemic Kochi, delves into the lives and dreams of Gen Z.

A second-year communication design student, Cyril has been making short films since he was 13, consistently honing his craft. In a conversation with TNIE, Cyril shares his vision for Watusi Zombie, his thoughts, and aspirations.

What is the story of the title Watusi Zombie?

It comes from a song by American musician Jan Davis. The song is also featured in the film. It had a unique vibe to it. Since music is an important part of the film, I thought the song’s tone and mood fit perfectly with the overall feel of the film.

The film focuses on Gen Z. How has the response been, considering the ‘generation gap’ effect?

The entire cast and crew of the film are Gen Z, so the connection came naturally. I didn’t feel like other generations would be so out of reach while making the film, but some people did say it might be hard for others to understand. At the same time, I have had older viewers come up to me and say they found it really interesting. Even if they don’t fully get it, they still see value in the fact that young people like us are making films like this.