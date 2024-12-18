INTERVIEW | ‘Youngest-at-IFFK tag serves as a cool icebreaker’: Filmmaker Cyril Abraham Dennis

KOCHI: At just 20, Cyril Abraham Dennis, the youngest filmmaker at the 29th edition of IFFK, brings a fresh perspective with his debut feature film Watusi Zombie. The film, set in pre-pandemic Kochi, delves into the lives and dreams of Gen Z.
A second-year communication design student, Cyril has been making short films since he was 13, consistently honing his craft. In a conversation with TNIE, Cyril shares his vision for Watusi Zombie, his thoughts, and aspirations.
What is the story of the title Watusi Zombie?
It comes from a song by American musician Jan Davis. The song is also featured in the film. It had a unique vibe to it. Since music is an important part of the film, I thought the song’s tone and mood fit perfectly with the overall feel of the film.
The film focuses on Gen Z. How has the response been, considering the ‘generation gap’ effect?
The entire cast and crew of the film are Gen Z, so the connection came naturally. I didn’t feel like other generations would be so out of reach while making the film, but some people did say it might be hard for others to understand. At the same time, I have had older viewers come up to me and say they found it really interesting. Even if they don’t fully get it, they still see value in the fact that young people like us are making films like this.
Can you share the journey of conceptualising this project?
I don’t really remember exactly how it started. The main idea of the film was that the protagonist is the most boring person in the room. There’s a lot of humour in that — someone who has nothing to say but has a lot of doubts feels a sense of self-importance. That was the base joke of the film.
As the actors came on board, the story evolved, especially thematically. The film took on a new layer with their involvement. I wrote the script, but a lot of the dialogues took shape during rehearsals. I would explain what I meant, and the actors brought their own personalities into the mix, either making it funnier or more grounded.
You bring the culture of Kochi into the film…
We chose Kochi as the setting because, well, we are all from there. Compared to Bengaluru or Mumbai, Kochi is a small city. Yet, there’s a sense of yearning for the kind of social activity people see in larger cities. We took in that aspect too.
Why the pre-pandemic setting?
Setting the film in 2019, right before the pandemic, wasn’t just about marking that year. It was to give a sense of change — something was about to shift. We wanted the audience to feel that. For us personally, 2019 was a time when we started becoming more active socially, stepping out of our immediate circles and meeting new people. It was a transformative year.
Did you initially plan to make this as a feature film?
No, it started as a short film. But as we went along, we realised it had the potential to become one. We hadn’t originally planned to send it to IFFK either. It was only later that we decided if we shot one more scene, we could turn it into a feature film. At that point, we thought, maybe we could submit it to IFFK.
How did you feel when you got selected for IFFK?
Stunned. To be honest, I did not expect it. There’s often a stereotype about the kinds of films that get selected for IFFK, and I didn’t think our film would fit in. But from what we have heard since arriving, the jury this year was very open-minded. It’s great to know that IFFK has been giving more importance to debutant and independent filmmakers.
You have also got the tag of being the youngest filmmaker at this edition of IFFK…
I have been using that label to my advantage for a while (laughs). A lot of people remember me because I am the youngest one here, and it helps me connect with people, especially at events like IFFK. It’s a cool icebreaker for conversations, and it makes it a bit easier to socialise.
However, I don’t want that label to define my film. Even though the film does touch on youth and related themes, I feel that when people know I’m 20, it creates a bias — either positive or negative. It can be helpful sometimes, but often it puts my work into a certain category, and that can lead to patronising comments.
Do you think this dreamy start will serve as a launchpad?
It will definitely help, but it all depends on timing — when I make the next film, how I make it, the themes, and all the factors that come into play. What I’m really excited about is the strong relationship I now have with my crew. I believe that when we make our next film together, it will be even more special than this one.
How do you plan to make Watusi Zombie reach more people?
We are not entirely sure about that. We plan to show it at more festivals and screenings, but some technical challenges could make it difficult to sell the film. We will have to wait and see how things unfold.