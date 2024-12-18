Soon, over a dozen women to steer Kochi Metro e-feeder autorickshaws

KOCHI: Not many women had turned up to steer Kochi Metro’s feeder autos christened ‘Commuto’ when the electric vehicles were introduced last year, but the scenario is set for a major change. Thanks to Kochi Corporation’s initiative to provide free training to women to drive e-autos, over a dozen trained women are set to take up piloting duty soon.

“The training for the first batch of 17 women is nearing completion. We have also started the training for the second batch, which comprises 20 women. Upon completing the training, they will be deployed in both e-feeder autos and e-autos as per their preference,” said Adarsh Kumar G Nair, Director, SCMS School of Engineering and Technology (SiRST).

SiRST recently entered into a pact with the Ernakulam Jilla Auto Drivers Cooperative Society (EJADCS), which is operating the Kochi Metro e-feeder autos on a rental basis. As per the agreement, the society should deploy women to operate e-autos in the city, for which they will be paid a fixed salary based on the collection.

Currently, a total of 120 e-autos, of which 75 owned by Kochi Metro, are being operated from various metro stations. While the EJADCS is in the process of procuring another 100 e-autos, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) plans to introduce more electric vehicles as part of enhancing last-mile connectivity.

“A majority of those who are completing the training are willing to operate e-feeder autos. We’ll start deploying them as and when their training gets completed,” said Syamantha Bhadran, a member of the EJADCS, an umbrella body of various auto trade unions in the district.

Under the free training programme, the women candidates will not only be provided training, but also will be given assistance in obtaining a driving licence. “Women form a major share of Kochi Metro commuters. Hence deploying women drivers will make them more comfortable and give them the additional safety feeling. Besides helping them get a driving licence, the 40 days-training programme also comprises imparting lessons on personality enhancement, finance management, passenger management, and practical knowledge on carrying on small maintenance works. We’ll also teach them all the road safety rules and regulations,” Adarsh Kumar pointed out.