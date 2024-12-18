St Martin church vicar prohibited from celebrating Holy Mass

KOCHI: The Apostolic Administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy, Bishop Bosco Puthur, has issued a directive prohibiting Fr Thomas Valookaran, vicar of the St Martin De Porres Church at Palarivattom, from celebrating Holy Mass or officiating any sacraments or ecclesiastical functions in the parish and all its institutions or chapels with immediate effect.

The apostolic administrator issued the directive after it was found that Fr Valookaran had been non-compliant with ecclesiastical orders issued by him regarding the implementation of the Synodal Mass.

Bishop Puthur also pointed out that Fr Valookaran had been insubordinate as he obstructed the appointed administrator Fr Zacharias Paranilam from discharging his duties.

Fr Valookaran has been directed to vacate the office and the personal room of the parish priest. If he doesn’t obey the order and tries to hinder the ministry of the appointed administrator, strict action as per canonical laws will be taken against him, the directive said.