C-DOT signs pact with Kochi startup Silizium Circuits for developing low earth orbit satellite components

KOCHI: The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier telecom R&D centre under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, and Kochi-based semiconductor startup Silizium Circuits have signed an agreement that is considered a significant milestone for India's startup ecosystem.

The pact focuses on designing and developing advanced Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite components and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Radio Frequency (RF) front-end application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC).

LEO satellites hold immense national importance, both commercially and strategically. This agreement stands as a testament to the government's trust in startups, showcasing their capability to contribute to critical and high-impact projects, a release said.

Silizium Circuits, founded by Rijin John and Dr. Arun Ashok, is a fabless semiconductor startup incubated with IIT Hyderabad Fabless Semiconductor Chip Incubator (FabCI), with support from the DoT and C-DOT, is now poised to lead the development of indigenous, next-generation telecommunications technology.

"This initiative aligns seamlessly with India's 'Make in India' philosophy, emphasizing domestic innovation and production. Furthermore, it is expected to position India as a global leader in advanced semiconductor and satellite technologies, strengthening the nation's self-reliance and technological prowess on the world stage," the release said.