C-DOT signs pact with Kochi startup Silizium Circuits for developing low earth orbit satellite components

KOCHI: The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier telecom R&D centre under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, and Kochi-based semiconductor startup Silizium Circuits have signed an agreement that is considered a significant milestone for India's startup ecosystem.
The pact focuses on designing and developing advanced Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite components and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Radio Frequency (RF) front-end application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC).
LEO satellites hold immense national importance, both commercially and strategically. This agreement stands as a testament to the government's trust in startups, showcasing their capability to contribute to critical and high-impact projects, a release said.
Silizium Circuits, founded by Rijin John and Dr. Arun Ashok, is a fabless semiconductor startup incubated with IIT Hyderabad Fabless Semiconductor Chip Incubator (FabCI), with support from the DoT and C-DOT, is now poised to lead the development of indigenous, next-generation telecommunications technology.
"This initiative aligns seamlessly with India's 'Make in India' philosophy, emphasizing domestic innovation and production. Furthermore, it is expected to position India as a global leader in advanced semiconductor and satellite technologies, strengthening the nation's self-reliance and technological prowess on the world stage," the release said.
The new project will come under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme, an Indian government initiative that aims to harness the power of startups, academia, and R&D institutions to innovate in telecommunications. By targeting under-served regions and bridging the digital divide, the TTDF will create a launchpad for startups to develop affordable, yet state-of-the-art communication solutions.
LEO satellite technology has a huge potential and application to cover and connect rural areas and social relevance. It is very relevant to both commercial and strategic applications, said Rijin John, CEO of Silizium Circuits.
One of the most significant players in this arena, Elon Musk's Starlink was in the news, as it too is now targeting the Indian domain. Indian telecom giants like Airtel, Jio and international companies like Amazon's Project Kuiper, OneWeb, Telesat Lightspeed, Viasat, HughesNet, AST Space Mobile and are also in the race for supremacy in this sector.
With more and more LEO-related operators entering the arena, the market potential will become high for Silizium and satcom startups, officials said.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, underscored the importance of indigenous semiconductor solutions, emphasising the role of startups in addressing India’s unique communication needs. He assured that C-DOT would provide comprehensive support throughout the project lifecycle, from infrastructure to technical expertise.
India’s decision to open its space sector to private players in 2020 marked a transformative shift, enabling startups to collaborate with ISRO, access world-class facilities, and contribute significantly to the burgeoning space economy.