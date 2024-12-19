Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese removes priests over Holy Mass disobedience

KOCHI: Heads are rolling in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy of the Syro-Malabar Church as apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur flexes his muscle to stem disobedience over implementation of orders on the celebration of the unified mode of Holy Mass in parishes. On Wednesday, the bishop ordered three priests to step down from their duties as administrators and vicars.

On Tuesday, Mar Puthur had removed Fr Thomas Valookaran, vicar of Palarivattom St Martin De Porres church, from his official post citing non-compliance with the synod’s orders, which have been confirmed by the Apostolic See and exhorted by Pope Francis several times.

According to church sources, as of Wednesday, action has been initiated against four priests. “More heads might roll in the coming days,” they said. In the order issued on Wednesday, Mar Puthur said, “The administrator of Ernakulam St Mary’s cathedral basilica Fr Varghese Manavalan, Tripunithura St Mary’s Forane church vicar Fr Joshy Vezhaparambil, Palarivattom St Martin De Porres church vicar Thomas Valookaran and Mathanagar Velankanni Matha church vicar Fr Benny Palatti have been removed from administration positions of the said churches.”

“The priests have been banned from officiating any sacraments or ecclesiastical functions, exercising the powers and duties of the administrator of the church, pastoral care of the faithful and celebrating Holy Mass. They have been asked to vacate the rooms designated for parish vicar at these churches,” the order added.