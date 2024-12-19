Masters who smashed the glass ceiling

KOCHI: The term master may be gender-neutral in cinema convention, but it has traditionally been associated with men, denoting experience and expertise. Times, however, have changed, and so has this tradition.

This year, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has placed a determined focus on the works of women filmmakers and technicians, highlighted by the presence of experienced and illustrious female figures in world cinema.

Through masterclasses, audience interactions, mentorship of young filmmakers, and jury roles, these women showcased their expertise and proved that if they could brave the male-dominated industry of their time, women filmmakers today have a more conducive environment to leave their mark.

The presence of such masters was a standout feature of IFFK, alongside a diverse array of women-centric and women-led films, presented both as part of regular sections and special packages at the week-long annual celebration of cinema.

Ann Hui

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Ann Hui has worked in cinema for over three decades. For her, the work itself took precedence over reflecting on gender discrimination. “Filmmaking was difficult even for men, so I didn’t focus much on being discriminated against as a woman,” says the filmmaker based in Hong Kong. “However, in hindsight, perhaps being a woman had an effect.

My 2014 film Golden Era might have received a bigger budget had it been directed by a man. But I was too engrossed in work to notice.” Ann, who made a big bang with Boat People, urges women filmmakers to concentrate on content rather than talking about lack of opportunities. “I don’t think there’s much discrimination now, mainly because such things get exposed quickly. It is better to not be conscious of your gender identity. Instead, one should concentrate on doing good, great films,” she smiles.