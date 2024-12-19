Page No. 2024: Prominent figures reflect on their favourite reads of the year
Manu S Pillai
Writer & historian
How to Love in Sanskrit by Anusha Rao & Suhas Mahesh
A translation of mainly Sanskrit poetry, it is full of beauty, humour, and occasional irreverence even. Many might imagine they ‘know’ what Sanskrit poetry is ‘like’; this book challenges such preconceptions. Read it for a sense of wonder, for many a chuckle, but also to marvel at our literary riches.
N S Madhavan,
Writer
The Menstrual Coupé by Shahina K Rafique (trans. by Priya K Nair)
In the growing corpus of translated works, this collection of stories stood out for its deep resonance with the human condition. The titular story, and the collection as a whole, use everyday struggles and events as metaphors to explore themes of identity, resilience, empowerment.
Megha Rao, Writer
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
Initially set in 1900s Travancore and spanning three generations, it’s one of those books that truly gets you emotionally invested in its characters. The novel touches on everything from caste and literacy to Naxalism, leprosy, medicine, and the rise of communism in Kerala, and is a magical, moving read.
Shashi Tharoor, Writer and politician
Gods, Guns and Missionaries by Manu S Pillai
Breath-taking in its historical sweep and bristling with scholarship, Gods, Guns and Missionaries is an exhilarating voyage down four hundred years of Indian history, with Manu serving as our sedulous, ever-reliable, witty, and vastly erudite guide.
P S Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Goa
The Golden Road by William Dalrymple
With in-depth research, Dalrymple has unearthed India’s prominence and influence ancient India had globally. With master storytelling, he has presented a glorious history. I think this will be a starting point for more people to study ancient India.
V J James, Writer
Orbital by Samantha Harvey
This Booker-winning novel unfolds in a single day aboard the Space Station, where six astronauts from different countries witness 16 sunrises and sunsets. With poetic craft, it explores time, existence, and the cosmos, challenging humanity’s ego and perspective on the universe’s origins and future. A brilliant, thought-provoking read.
Zarin Shihab, actor
Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
I loved this collection of short stories set in a time travelling cafe in Japan. Any work of art which captures stillness has a special place in my heart. And this book is definitely one of them.
M Mukundan, Writer
Prophet Song by Paul Lynch
Lynch writes about Ireland, imagining what if it falls to totalitarianism. The story unfolds from the perspective of Eilish, whose husband is arrested by the authorities. Her struggles, the fight against a right-wing dictatorship, and the impossible decisions she has to take... I still find it very haunting. The work won the Booker Prize.
V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition
Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism by Yanis Varoufakis
The former Greek finance minister and economist examines how technology and its evolution, such as cloud computing and AI, have impacted the economy, trade wars and more. He calls it technofeudalism. This is an impressive piece of work.
Ministhy S Nair, Writer & translator
Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Booker Prize 2024 winner)
It was like taking a dip in luminous prose: refreshing, original, exhilarating and pristine. How she captures the preciousness of Earth from the perspective of the astronauts (and cosmonauts), the all-encompassing humanity and the deep humility of the work left me stunned.
P Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, Law and Coir
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari
Harari talks about the evolution of democracy from the beginning to now and how technology has played a part in the various changes in human lives, from democracy to the constitution. My favourite book in Malayalam would be Aathreyakam by R Rajasree.
Bina Paul, Film editor & former artistic director of IFFK
The Many Lives of Syeda X by Neha Dixit
I loved this book. We often forget the lives of underprivileged women and the struggles they face. And Syeda X made me cry many times, as I was reading it.
Jyothirmayi, Actor
Ruthinte Lokam by Lajo Jose
It’s captivating and feels like watching a film. The story keeps you on the edge of your seat, constantly curious. Although I’m not someone who follows survival thrillers, I had no expectations for plots. Yet, the story swept me away completely.
M K Sanoo, Critic and writer
Vishakanyaka by S K Pottekkatt
It is a tale about the migration of farmers from south Kerala to Malabar and the challenges they faced, including the impacts of malaria.
S Hareesh, Writer
Tapomayiyude Achan by E Santhosh Kumar
It tells the story of a family of refugees from East Bengal. I found this pan-Indian story very touching.
George Peters, Musician (13AD)
Games People Play by Eric Berne
This book offers fascinating insights into human behaviour, revealing the unconscious patterns that shape our interactions. It’s a compelling read if you’re interested in psychology, human dynamics.
Anees Salim, Writer
James by Percival Everett
While it tells the story of a runaway slave, it is also a brave attempt at reimagining Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. It’s funny and sad at once, and paints a dark era and a difficult time in stark detail.
Benyamin, Writer
Airplane Mode (A passive-aggressive history of travel) by Shahnaz Habib
This is a book that will change our current understanding of travel. It provides new insights by combining the author’s own experiences with the history of various human journeys and also analyses the changes that travel guides, maps, passports, and visas have brought to travel.
Dilip Cherian, Image Guru
Zero to One by Peter Thiel and Blake Masters
Peter Thiel’s book isn’t new. But it is enormously important in these times when private equity investments are shifting across the world and in the Indian markets there’s an IPO frenzy of new start-ups is roiling our markets. It’s a thin tract that patches a punch and needs to be in any VC and founder’s desk.
Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd), Circumnavigator
A Study of History by Arnold Toynbee
My first tryst with the book was in 1994 mistakenly imagining that it would help with my Social Studies exam. Through a fresh perspective on studying history, as against recording it, Toynbee concludes that civilisation flourished when they responded to challenges. I read it again this year.
Compiled by Ronnie Kuriakose, Krishna P S, Mahima Anna Jacob