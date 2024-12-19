Page No. 2024: Prominent figures reflect on their favourite reads of the year

Manu S Pillai

Writer & historian

How to Love in Sanskrit by Anusha Rao & Suhas Mahesh

A translation of mainly Sanskrit poetry, it is full of beauty, humour, and occasional irreverence even. Many might imagine they ‘know’ what San­skrit poetry is ‘like’; this book challenges such preconceptions. Read it for a sense of wonder, for many a chuckle, but also to marvel at our literary riches.

N S Madhavan,

Writer

The Menstrual Coupé by Shahina K Rafique (trans. by Priya K Nair)

In the growing corpus of translated works, this collection of stories stood out for its deep resonance with the human condition. The titular story, and the collection as a whole, use everyday struggles and events as metaphors to explore themes of identity, resilience, empowerment.

Megha Rao, Writer

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

Initially set in 1900s Travancore and spanning three generations, it’s one of those books that truly gets you emotionally invested in its characters. The novel touches on everything from caste and literacy to Naxalism, leprosy, medicine, and the rise of communism in Kerala, and is a magical, moving read.