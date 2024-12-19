UDF demands investigation into malpractices in Brahmapuram biomining following audit report

KOCHI: The UDF councillors on Wednesday demanded an investigation following the surfacing of an audit report that pointed to malpractices in biomining at the Brahmapuram dumpyard.
The report, prepared by the state audit department, found that inert waste and coarse fraction components waste were used for landfilling in the same site when the corporation paid Rs 1,690 per tonne to the agency contracted for biomining. The report stated that when waste is disposed of at the same site, the corporation does not have to pay the transportation cost.
Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the amount was paid as processing fee.
“It was a query from the audit department. We have directed officials to answer the query. Also, the soil was dumped in the site as there were requirements,” he said.
Meanwhile, the opposition alleged that councillors’ queries were neglected in the council meeting.
“The act of landfilling in Brahmapuram with heavy metal content is a serious violation of the agreement between the Kochi corporation and the agency. It is unbelievable that corruption happens even when the bio-mining process is monitored by agencies like NITI. We demand the appointment of an agency to investigate the findings of the audit department report and the issues that affect the environment,” said Antony Kureethara, the opposition leader.
Bhumi Green Energy was awarded the tender for Rs 1,690 per tonne, the highest price in the country, after the Brahmapuram fire last year. According to an official with the Kochi corporation, around 70% of biomining has been completed and the remaining waste will be biomined by next March. Earlier, Zonta Infratech was entrusted with biomining at the site.
“We had demanded that the awarding of such a huge price for biomining should be reconsidered and the reasons for dumping 80% of the biomined waste in Brahmapuram itself should be looked into. However, the mayor did not take any action against the move,” said UDF councillor M G Aristotle.