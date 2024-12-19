UDF demands investigation into malpractices in Brahmapuram biomining following audit report

KOCHI: The UDF councillors on Wednesday demanded an investigation following the surfacing of an audit report that pointed to malpractices in biomining at the Brahmapuram dumpyard.

The report, prepared by the state audit department, found that inert waste and coarse fraction components waste were used for landfilling in the same site when the corporation paid Rs 1,690 per tonne to the agency contracted for biomining. The report stated that when waste is disposed of at the same site, the corporation does not have to pay the transportation cost.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the amount was paid as processing fee.

“It was a query from the audit department. We have directed officials to answer the query. Also, the soil was dumped in the site as there were requirements,” he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition alleged that councillors’ queries were neglected in the council meeting.